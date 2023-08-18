Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Hickoids will perform at Eddy's Music Factory in Malaga. SUR
The Hickoids bring Texas-style cowpunk to Malaga

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 18 August 2023, 16:45

The Texas cowpunk band, The Hickoids, will stop off in Malaga on Sunday 3 September during their current tour of Spain to perform at Eddy's Music Factory.

The band started out in 1984 and quickly gained notoriety for the genre for which they have become masters, cowpunk, a subgenre of punk rock that combines new wave with country, folk and blues music.

The band, who are honoured in the Austin Music Hall of Fame, toured extensively during the 1980s and early '90s, gaining a huge following for their individual musical style and rough-cut image.

The band split up in 1991, which they put down to "drunkenness, legal disputes and perpetual poverty", but reformed in 2006. The current lineup has since recorded several CDs and toured extensively throughout the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain, where they have acquired a large fanbase.

The five-piece band will play a variety of their extensive repertoire, along with songs from their last album, Six Miles from the Sun... Studio, which was recorded during the pandemic.

Tickets for their performance at Eddy's Music Factory (Calle Pascal, 2, Poligono Villa Rosa), which starts at 6pm, cost ten euros. Call: 639 930 010.

