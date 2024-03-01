Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the works at the Museo del Grabado Español, C/ Hospital Bazan, Marbella. SUR
The double life of Mónica Vázquez: self-portraits of a visual dreamer
Art and culture

The double life of Mónica Vázquez: self-portraits of a visual dreamer

The Marbella artist is showcasing her fascinating photographs at an exhibition at the Museo del Grabado until 8 March

David Lerma

Malaga

Friday, 1 March 2024, 15:28

Marbella artist Mónica Vázquez Ayala is showcasing her unique photographs at an exhibition until 8 March at the Museo del Grabado, the Spanish print museum.

Named 'Beyond Dreams, where good and evil do not exist, there I will find myself', it provides a snapshot into the dreams of the artist. The exhibition is accompanied by a free downloadable catalogue in which writer Marina Perezagua has collaborated.

However Mónica does not only consider herself a photographer, but a visual artist. "I would have loved to be a painter, but I like to record my creations on camera. Dreams are very present in my life. I sleep a lot. Eight, nine, ten hours," she said. "It's like a double life. In my case, I'm able to put myself in the shoes of people who think completely opposite to me. It's as if I'm getting into their skin. I've felt like I was a Nazi in a submarine surrounded by dead people and a Jew being killed in a concentration camp," she added.

Cinema and literature are great sources of inspiration for Mónica when it comes to recording her dream fantasies. She is particularly inspired by German expressionist cinema, and the work of Lotte Reiniger, a German pioneer of animated film. For the colour, the artist said she is inspired by Wes Anderson's films.

