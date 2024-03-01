The double life of Mónica Vázquez: self-portraits of a visual dreamer

David Lerma Malaga Friday, 1 March 2024, 15:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Marbella artist Mónica Vázquez Ayala is showcasing her unique photographs at an exhibition until 8 March at the Museo del Grabado, the Spanish print museum.

Named 'Beyond Dreams, where good and evil do not exist, there I will find myself', it provides a snapshot into the dreams of the artist. The exhibition is accompanied by a free downloadable catalogue in which writer Marina Perezagua has collaborated.

However Mónica does not only consider herself a photographer, but a visual artist. "I would have loved to be a painter, but I like to record my creations on camera. Dreams are very present in my life. I sleep a lot. Eight, nine, ten hours," she said. "It's like a double life. In my case, I'm able to put myself in the shoes of people who think completely opposite to me. It's as if I'm getting into their skin. I've felt like I was a Nazi in a submarine surrounded by dead people and a Jew being killed in a concentration camp," she added.

Cinema and literature are great sources of inspiration for Mónica when it comes to recording her dream fantasies. She is particularly inspired by German expressionist cinema, and the work of Lotte Reiniger, a German pioneer of animated film. For the colour, the artist said she is inspired by Wes Anderson's films.