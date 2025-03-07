Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tattooist at work. SUR
The 10th ExpoTattoo fair in Estepona
The 10th ExpoTattoo fair in Estepona

More than 120 national and international tattoo artists from countries such as Colombia, UK, France, Brazil, Venezuela, Czech Republic and Romania will join together for a charitable event on 7, 8 and 9 March

María Albarral

Estepona

Friday, 7 March 2025, 09:36

Estepona town hall has announced that the 10th ExpoTattoo exhibition will take place on 7, 8 and 9 March at the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos from 12 pm each day. More than 120 national and international tattoo artists from countries such as Colombia, UK, France, Brazil, Venezuela, Czech Republic and Romania will join together for a charitable event that seeks to break the stigma around the art of tattooing. Special guest artist this year will be Miguel Morales from Jerez.

Profits from the event will go to the children's oncology volunteers association of the Hospital Materno (AVOI).

Some of the tattoo art performed at the exhibition will be so complex that the process will span the three days of the event.

All the tattoos done during the day will enter a competition with more than 12 different categories. The tattoo sessions on Friday and Saturday will be followed by musical performances, starting around 7pm. Each evening, the winning tattoo of the day will be announced. The 'Best Tattoo' will be announced at the end of the Sunday session, at 7.30pm. Entry fee: 5 euros.

