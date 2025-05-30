Tardeo Summer to kick off the season with music from the 80s and 90s

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 30 May 2025, 10:24 Compartir

Malaga is preparing to host its first 80s and 90s music festival to welcome the summer. Tardeo Summer is set to be a huge music party held on Saturday 14 June in La Malagueta bullring, where Malaga-based bands will take the spotlight.

SUR and Grupo Mundo have organised this event to help raise money for charity, to be divided between two organisations: the Bisturí Solidario foundation (headed up by surgeon César Ramírez) and Cudeca, the Benalmádena hospice foundation which supports cancer patients.

It is a local event, so all of the participating bands come from across the province. Headlining will be: Alejados (a band based in Coín); Los Electroduendes (from Axarquía) and Señor Mirinda (from the city itself). All of these groups, well-known among Costa del Sol residents, specialise in 80s and 90s music covers - creating the perfect summer evening atmosphere.

Alongside the three bands performing Spanish songs, this festival will feature two bands singing in English: 90 Roll and Money Makers, who are both very well-known across Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

Tardeo Summer aims to attract all nationalities living on or visiting the Costa, so famous 80s and 90s Britpop will be a highlight.

The festival is targeted at anyone who loves music from the last two decades of the 20th century. DJ Tony Logan will also play sets to bridge the gaps between the bands.

Tickets to the festival are 20 euros (plus 2.50 euros in handling fees), which includes admission and a beer or soft drink. The festival will start at 4.30pm and will go on until midnight. Tickets are available on www.surentradas.com and in El Corte Inglés, as well as on Oferplan, DiaroSUR's online ticket sale platform.

Don't miss out on a great evening's entertainment to welcome summer! Prepare to sing and dance your way through the party.