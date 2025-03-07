Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

From nuns to sex workers during the Renaissance. SUR
A talk on nuns, sex workers and the infamous Borgia family
The Arts Society Costa del Sol and Nerja are hosting novelist and broadcaster Sarah Dunant who is an expert on the Renaissance

Jennie Rhodes

Malaga

Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:02

Novelist, broadcaster and critic Sarah Dunant is on the Costa del Sol on Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 March to speak to the Arts Society about the Borgias family who dominated the Papacy and Italian politics at the end of the 15th century.

To mark International Women's Day, Sarah will also be giving an additional talk at the Danish Club in Mijas Costa on Tuesday 11 March on The Second Sex: Women in Italian Renaissance Art and Society: painters, writers, courtesans and nuns.

The talk will explore their lives and the choices facing women during the period, from becoming rich successful sex workers to the inner life of convents.

Dunant read History at Cambridge, then worked for many years as a cultural journalist on BBC radio and television. She has published thirteen novels, taught Renaissance Studies at Washington University and lectured around the world at festivals and conferences.

On Monday 10 she is at the Salon Varietés theatre, Fuengirola at 4.30pm; the Danish Club on Tuesday 11 at 10.30am and Nerja on Tuesday 11 at the cultural centre at 6pm. For more information and prices: www.theartssocietynerja.com/ www.theartssociety-costadelsol.org.

