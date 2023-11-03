Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the vegan tapas on the trail. SUR
A Spanish tapas trail fit for vegans
Gastronomy

A Spanish tapas trail fit for vegans

Restaurants in Malaga and Granada provinces are taking part in Spain’s Veggie Vuelta which is taking place from 2 to 5 November

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Malaga

Friday, 3 November 2023, 16:10

More than 350 vegan tapas are on offer in over 200 bars, restaurants and cafés across Spain from 2 to 5 November for the Veggie Vuelta tapas trail which is in its second year.

The aim of the Veggie Vuelta, organised by the Spanish Vegetarian Union (UVE), is to promote and make 100 per cent plant-based, quality food visible in restaurant spaces and break down the prejudices that exist around vegan food. Participating bars and restaurants will offer traditional tapas such as croquettes but a vegan version, as well as international dishes and other gastronomic creations.

UVE says that there is still some scepticism about vegan food in terms of taste, variety and nutrients, which is why the Veggie Vuelta aims to “debunk myths and show people that vegan food can be healthy, tasty and appetising”, said David Román, president of the UVE.

The Veggie Vuelta forms part of events organised for World Vegan Day, which is 1 November. In addition, some cities will offer parallel activities to the tapas route, with talks, tastings and exhibitions, which aim to raise awareness of the relevance and importance of a change in diet can be. The association says: “Eating a 100 per cent plant-based diet not only improves our health, but also has a positive impact on the environment and, of course, on animals."

Participating restaurants

In this second year of the Veggie Vuelta the cities of Almería, Seville, Cádiz, Málaga, and Granada are all participating. Towns and villages in Malaga that are taking part include Marbella, San Pedro de Alcántara and Genalguacil. The establishments in Malaga city that are participating are: La Vegana, Rúkula, Mimo, Kinoa, Estación Quimera, Cañadú, Venta las Cruces and El Patio.

The establishments in Granada city that are offering vegan tapas are: Milonga, El Chigrin, Wilf Food, las Delicias, La Buena Vida, La Qarmita, Umami Sushi, La Goma, Roots Restaurant, Hotel Barceló Carmen Granada and Elite

Veganism is a growing movement all over the world. More and more 100 per cent plant-based alternatives can be found in restaurants and supermarkets. UVE says that according to the latest study by the consultancy firm Lantern entitled "The Green Revolution 2023", the veggie population is estimated at 11.4 per cent of Spanish adults, including vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians, making a total of around 4.5 million. Of these, 3.5 million consumers consider themselves flexitarians; 670,000 vegetarians; and around 276,000 vegans in Spain, a total of almost 4.5 million individuals.

For futher information about the Veggie Vuelta visit: www.unionvegetariana.org

