Sound of Liverpudlian blues and rock comes to Estepona

Tony Bryant

Liverpool blues and rock band The Heavy North will stop off in Estepona for a performance at the Louie Louie live music venue at the marina on Saturday 1 July.

The band, who BBC radio DJ Janice Long referred to as "absolutely stunning', perform a mixture of 1970s style blues music embellished with soulful vocals.

The concert will include music from the band's upcoming second album (Delta Shakedown), including the new single, Round Again, which is released today (Friday); along with material from their debut CD, Electric Soul Machine, which was released last year.

The band have built a strong following in a short period of time after playing to sell-out audiences at top music festivals and venues in the UK, and their gig in Estepona comes at the end of an extensive UK tour to promote the new album.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 11pm, cost 11 euros in advance or 15 euros on the door.