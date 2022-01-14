Soul and Motown classics tribute night The show will pay tribute to Lionel Richie, The Drifters and The Stylistics

The Live Lounge music venue at the La Sala in Puerto Banús will host the Lionel Richie and The Soul Brothers Experience tribute night on Tuesday 25th January.

Popular Costa duo The Soul Brothers will perform tributes to Lionel Richie, The Drifters, The Stylistics and The Temptations, whose combined hits include classics like Hello, Save the Last Dance for Me, Betcha By Golly Wow and The Way You Do the Things You Do.

The repertoire will also include hits of other soul artists like Wilson Pickett and Sam and Dave, among others.

The duo consists of James Ray, a saxophonist and vocalist who has performed in venues throughout Europe and the Middle East; and Frankie B, former singer of the band Heatwave who has made his mark on the soul scene on the Costa del Sol.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 8pm, can be reserved can be made on www.lasalabanus.com, or by phoning 952 814 145.

Capacity restrictions will be enforced, so early booking is advised.