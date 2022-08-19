Popular local singer Adriana Rogan brings culture to the streets of Benalmádena She will perform on Friday in the Culture on the Street series of open-air concerts

The Culture on the Street series of open-air concerts continues on the patio of the Castillo El Bil Bil in Benalmádena on Friday with a musical extravaganza performed by the Malaga singer, Adriana Rogan.

Known for her participation in the Spanish television shows, La Voz and Operación Triunfo, Rogan will offer a concert that will present a variety of musical genres, from rhythm and blues and rock, to soul, jazz and reggae.

After studying at the School of Dramatic Art in Malaga, Rogan decided to dedicate her life to entertainment and began singing in local duos and bands, including a Joe Cocker tribute outfit, which consisted of several well-established musicians and an orchestra.

She has since gone on to become one of Malaga's most popular singers, performing at festivals and concerts all over the province.

The show in Benalmádena, which is free, will begin at 9.30pm.