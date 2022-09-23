Sign up to World Tourism Day activities on the Costas Museums in Malaga city are offering free guided visits in English and in Almuñécar-La Herradura, there are boat trips

A number of museums in Malaga city are organising special events to mark World Tourism Day (WTD) on Tuesday 27 September.

Under the banner, 'Rethinking Tourism', The city's Museo del Patrimonio Municipio is offering free guided tours. The tour in English is from 5 to 6pm and another, in Spanish, is from 6 to 7pm. No booking is required but spaces are limited to 25 people.

The CAC is offering free talks on its current exhibitions on Tuesday; Osgemeos and James Rielly. The talks will be at 12pm and 6pm. The museum has free entry from 9am until 9.30pm.

The Thyssen Museum is also offering free guided tours in English on Tuesday at 11am, 5pm and 7pm. Places are limited to 20 people per visit and those interested should sign up at the reception on the day.

A programme of events is being organised by Almuñécar-La Herradura town hall from 26 to 28 September, including boat trips and guided tours. For further information and booking visit: www.almunecar.es.