Art shows and exhibitions currently on along on the Costa del Sol and in inland areas Malaga's museums and galleries exhibit a selection of art from both local and international artists in the run up to Christmas and the New Year

Exhibitions

Nuevo Enfoque

Nuevo Enfoque, Mijas / SUR

Mijas Costa. Casa de la Cultura a Las Lagunas. Until 13 December.

The annual exhibition by the photography Asociación Nuevo Enfoque Mijas consists of black and white photgraphs taken by the members.

Fernando Calvillo

La Cala de Mijas. Centro Cultural de La Cala. Until 7 January.

Metamorfosis, an exhibit of a selection of work by self-taught painter, Fernando Calvillo. The paintings are presented in different formats, such as treated paper, metal sheets and acrylic, and different styles such as abstraction and realism.

Jaun Manuel Parra Párramo

Mijas. Until 7 January. Casa Museo.

The exhibition consists of pencil drawings as well as paintings, in a variety of styles.

Jaun Manuel Parra, Mijas / SUR

Museo Ralli

Marbella. Urb Coral Beach, Río Verde.

A selection of European contemporary art as well as unique pieces from emerging Latin-American artists in the permanent exhibition entitled Arte Europea: Surrealismo de Giorgio de Chirico a Francis Bacon. Free entry.

Gallery Art Club

Fuengirola. Until 15 December. Calle Quemada. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11am-2pm.

Paintings by GRUS, Michelle Uzac, Edom Alemu and Niki Marko. Photos by Monica Lindhe. Textile design by Tarja Saers and Britten Emme.

My Secret Garden

Puerto Banús. Until 16 January, 2022.

Belgian artist Arne Quinze is exhibiting a collection of his aluminium sculptures, inspired by nature, around the streets and port of Puerto Banús.

Brigitte Bardot Exhibition

Torremolinos. Until 7 January, 2022. First floor of the Town Hall.

The exhibition entitled, Mito y Clichés en Málaga, includes a series of photographs that record Brigitte Bardot’s first visit to Torremolinos during filming in 1957.

Centro Antonio Reyna Manescau

Coín. Online.

The Centro Antonio Reyna Manescau has opened its doors to the whole world by creating a virtual tour of its exhibition rooms. Find the link halfway down the page: http://turismocoin.com/

Jean-Marie Périer

Malaga. Until 17 April, 2022. Tues - Sunday, 11am-2pm and 5.30-8.30pm. Centro Cultural La Malagueta.

The photographer Jean-Marie Périer took thousands of photos of famous people, film and pop stars during his 40-year career. Around 200 of his photos, including subjects such as Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Mick Jagger and the Beatles as well as French designers Yves St Laurent and Jean-Paul Gautier, are in an exhibition called El Fotógrafo de las Estrellas (the photographer of the Stars) at the centre.

Introverso

Inverso, Malaga. / SUR

Malaga. Until 17 January, C/Císter, 1.

The exhibit Introverso will display ceramic art by Mónica Rivas Lee. www.alfajar.es

Malaga Picasso Museum

Malaga. Museo Picasso Málaga, C/San Agustín.

It is possible to see works from the Meret Oppenheim exhibition in the museum on the website www.museopicassomalaga.org under ‘exposiciones digitales’.

Collection. Dialogues with Picasso. Collection 2020-2023 is formed by 120 works by the artist. These include the cubist sculpture Glass of Absinthe (1914) and the painting Susanna and the Elders (1955).

Hilando Diseño. An enormous tapestry mural of colourful squares created by over five hundred students in primary and secondary schools, art and college students as well as vunerable adults in care homes in Malaga

El Paris de Brassaï. The museum is exhibiting a collection that not only concentrates on the Hungarian photographer Brassaï but also reflects the topography of Paris in the 30’s and 40’s.

Picasso exchange. The MPM has made an exchange with the Musée National Picasso-Paris and will be able to exhibit the wood and oil paint sculpture Copa, Periódico y Dado that Pablo Picasso created in 1914. The museum is also exhibiting Bodegón con Cráneo, Puerros y Jarra which Picasso painted in 1945. It is on loan from the Fine Arts Museum in San Francisco. Both artworks are on display until February 2022.

Picasso casa Natal

Malaga. Until 20 March, 2022. Museo Casa Natal Picasso, Plaza de la Merced.

The house where Picasso was born houses a collection of paintings, sculptures, photos and documents reflecting the artist's life. It also has temporary exhibitions of other artists connected to Picasso.

Vilató. Vilató, 100 obras para un Centenario is the title of the new exhibition in the house where Picasso was born. Javier Vilató was Picasso’s nephew, the son of his sister, Lola, who went on to make a name for himself in the world of art both nationally and internationally, although over-shadowed by his famous uncle. The exhibition, which commemorates a hundred years since his birth, includes 70 pieces of his work: 68 paintings and two sculptures. The Pompidou in Malaga is also exhibiting some of his works until February 2022.

Colección del Museo Ruso

Malaga. Edificio Tabacalera, Avda Sor Teresa Prat.

Temporary Exhibitions. Until 17 April 2022.

Avant-garde in Russian art. The exhibition reflects the journey of stylistic variety and innovative creation which broke with established conceptions of art at the beginning of the 20th century. The Russian avant-garde artists such as Natalia and Mikhail Goncharova, Mikhail Larionov, Wassily Kandinsky and Kazimir Malévich, Alexander Rodchenko and Marc Rodchenko and Marc Chagall made themselves known in Europe with a unique style which distinguish them from other movements.

Maiakovsky, poet and artist. Vladimir Maiakovsky defined himself as a poet, but in reality his creative activity surpassed the limits of literature and entered the artistic and interpretative plane, being part of the group of actors of the early 20th century and a prominent member of futurism, as well as an emissary of the Russian revolution. His most important artistic contribution is to be found in his posters for the Russian Telegraph Agency which transcended the political tone.

Dostoevsky bicentenary. Writer Fyodor Dostoevsky was born 200 years ago this year and the Russian Museum is commemorating his life with an exhibition of photographs, drawings and paintings of the writer as well as his funeral mask created by an unknown sculptor.

Annual Exhibition. Until 29 May 2022. The museum will be exhibiting 183 works entitled Guerra y Paz en el arte Ruso (War and Peace in Russian arte). Many leading artists with close ties to Russia formed an international school of battle painting. Among them were Gottfried Willewalde, Theodor Horschelt, Aleksandr Kotzebue, Adolph Charlemagne, Franz Roubaud and Rudolf Frenz, with Englishman George Dawe excelling in military portraiture. Sculptors Piotr Klodt and Yevgueni Lanceray also devoted themselves to this theme. The paintings weren’t limited to battles but also reflected the effect of war on every day living. The exhibition includes works on this theme by Kazimir Malévich, Sofia Dímshits-Tolstaia, Aleksandr Labás, Izrail Lizak and Yuri Jrzhanovski among others.

1% Until May 2022. A joint project between Eryk Pall and David Burbano decorates the staircase at the entrance. The conceptual work represents the precarity of artists during the Covid crisis and how it has left many without the possibility of finding work.

Centro Pompidou

Malaga. Muelle Uno.

Some of the exhibitions are available to view on the website https://centrepompidou-malaga.eu/

Sophie Calle. Until 17 April 2022. Temporary exhibition of French artist Sophie Calle and her body of work which spans the last 40 years. Her work leans heavily on themes of love, intimacy and absence.

La Ecología de Las Imagenes. Until 17 January 2022. An exhibition by 11 French and Spanish artists. Videos, photos and contemporary art.

From Miró to Barceló. Until 6 February, 2022, the semi-permanent exhibition is entitled De Miró a Barceló. Un siglo de arte español. (A century of Spanish art). Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, Salvador Dalí and Luis Buñuel were precursors of new ways of seeing and creating and their legacy still lives on. This chronological journey through a century of Spanish art shows that the generation of contemporary artists has kept alive the spirit of the avant-garde with extraordinary energy. This exhibition has been joined by the works of sculptor Julio González.

El Sentido del Viento / Le Sens du Vent. Until May, 2022. A mural by Erik Pall is painted on the staircase at the entrance to the museum.

Photography exhibition / workshop. Families and children can play with light and shadow, textures and colours and learn how to interpret images. With a film of photographs by Henri Cartier-Bresson.

Pablo Capitán del Río. Located inside the cube is a sculpture by Pablo Capitán del Río representing the famous ‘elephant’s foot’ inside the reactor at Chernobyl: a radioactive mass created after the explosion and one of the most toxic on earth. Just a few minutes in its presence will bring certain death to any living organism. The sculpture, which can only be seen from a distance, symbolises that which inhibits life in all its forms.

Centro de Arte Contemporáneo

Malaga.

Uncertainty's Grace.Until 30 January, 2022. Markus Muntean (Austria, 1962) and Adi Rosenblum (Israel, 1962) produced this eight minute video clip to reflect the diverse possibilities of non-religious spiritualism in a consumer society.

Dieter de Greef. Until 20 February. Coup de Théâtre by Belgian artist Dieter de Greef will be exhibited for the first time in Europe at the CAC. The exhibition consists of paintings in different formats completed over the last four years.

Dieter de Greef, CAC Malaga. / SUR

Pasión II. Permanent collection. From the collection of Carmen Buqueras on permanent loan to the CAC.

Sala La Coracha

Malaga.

Manuel Viola.Until 12 December, Museo del Patrimonio Municipal. Libertad Enjaulada is the title of this exhibition of photgraphs taken at train stations by Dr Manuel Viola on his travels through India.

Manuel Viola, Sala La Coracha, Malaga. / SUR

Museo de Málaga

Malaga. Palacio de la Aduana.

The new exhibition space in the Museo de Málaga is named after the artist Eugenio Chicano and contains an exhibition of 52 of his works. The museum is holding free tours of its archaeological collection every weekend entitled Leyendo-al Andalus. La Epigrafía Árabe del Museo de Málaga. The tour starts at 12.30pm.

Galería JM

Malaga. Duquesa de Parcent, 12.

Selva de Tiempo is the title of the current exhibition at the gallery by artist José Luís Valverde depicting the connection between the living and the dead. He says it was inspired by the sight of an enormous tree that had broken through stonework and was growing out of an old grave. There is also a collective exhibition called Panorama by artists such as Miki Leal, Alejandro Castillo and Chema Cobo among others.

Dreams and Magic

Malaga. Until 13 December. Galería Taller Gravura, Pje Ntra Sra de los Dolores de San Juan.

Artist Caroline Krabbe will be holding her first ceramic exhibition entitled Dreams and Magic. galeriatallergravura@gmail.com

Dreams and Magic, Marbella. / SUR

Art for Change

Malaga. Until 23 January, 2022. Sala de Exposiciones, Jardín Botánico La Concepción.

The exhibition aims to make the viewer reflect on the sustainability of the planet by providing a complete overview of visual arts from Malaga in the second decade of the 21st century.

Mamones vs Human.

Malaga. Until 25 February. El Centro de Fotografía y Artes Visuales, C/Victoria.

An exhibition by Jorge Rueda of surreal and sometimes amusing photographs which question societies hipocritical values, sex, religion and politics.

Mamones, Malaga. / SUR

Metal Dennis Manarchy

Malaga. Until 15 January. La Térmica.

An exhibition of photographs by American artist Dennis Manarchy. The models in the photos have been made-up using metallic spray paint and dressed with fantastic objects from ‘Radio Guy’ Steve Erenberg’s collection. The items include industrial artifacts and rare medical instruments.

Thyssen Museum

Malaga.9.30 - 2.30pm. 7 - 9pm Tuesday to Friday. 9.30am - 9pm Saturday and Sunday. C/Compañía.

Past collections of the Thyssen museum can be viewed online at www.carmenthyssenmalaga.org

Paul Strand. Until 6 March 2022. The exhibition includes over one hundred photos taken by the legendary New York photographer.

Sorolla in Javea. Until 16 January 2022. Sorolla’s summer vacation in Javea in 1905 was the catalyst for a series of paintings which demonstrate his recognised style coming to maturity with rocky coves and bright light reflecting off the sea with figures in the water. Around 20 canvases from that period have been lent by the Sorolla Museum in Madrid.

Museum Jorge Rando

Malaga. C/ Cruz del Molinillo.

The Jorge Rando museum is celebrating its seventh anniversary this year and has a special exhibition entitled Soldados by Jorge Rando. A new exhibition, in conjunction with The Chinese Art Museum is called Huellas de Oriente. The exhibition will include pieces by Dao Zi, one of the main promotors of Christian contemporary art in China; Zhang Fuye, professor at the Academy of Fine Arts among many other accolades and Liu Xuguang, modern and contemporary artist and ibtellectual. https://www.museojorgerando.org/

Museo Revello de Toro

Malaga. Closed Mondays. C/Afligidos.

Félix Revello de Toro is a distinguished Malaga artist. Around 117 of his works are on display in the museum which regularly holds workshops and art classes for children and adults. The temporary exhibition is entitled Revelo y la Transición Española and consists of ten works completed between 1978 and 1997. More information call: 952062069 or email: museorevellodetoro@gmail.com http://www.museorevellodetoro.net

Galería Benedito

Malaga. Calle Niño de Guevara.

The current exhibition of works by Juan Tenorio consists of a series of landscapes of New York and London full of colour and movement. They can be viewed as well as other art works on the gallery web site: http://www.galeriabeneditoshop.com/

Fundación Unicaja

Malaga. Centro Cultural Fundación Unicaja, Plaza del Obispo.

The XIV Certamen Fundación Unicaja de Artes Plásticas is a new exhibition of 35 works acquired by the Unicaja Foundation.

Poster Collection

Rincón de la Victoria. Until 9 January. Casa Fuerte Bexmiliana.

Twenty posters advertising films by Luis García Berlanga, one hundred years after his birth.

Trópica

Almuñécar. From 13 until 19 December.

The town is holding its first Festival de Arte Contemporáneos Urbano (Contemporary Urban Art Festival). It will include not just painting and sculpture but modern technology video mapping.

Francisco Martín Molina

Nerja.Monday to Saturday 10.30am - 2.30pm. C/ Pintada 27.

Collection of paintings and sculpture by local resident Francisco Martín Mollina, responsible for several public pieces in the town. www.escultorfmartin.eu.

Margaret Riordan

Torrox Pueblo / Costa. Until 22 April. Restaurant La Casa, Plazuela De Barajas 3 and JEMS, Avenida el Faro respectively.

Self-taught artist Margaret Riordan is displaying a selection of her work. To see others and for signed prints: mariordan@aol.com

Óscar D. Márquez

Vélez-Málaga. Until 10 January. El Pósito.

Manchar para Crear is the title of this exhibition which consists of 46 works by the artist.

José Cabrera and guests

Almuñécar. Until 18 December, 6-8pm.La Galería, C/Vélez

A selection of the artist’s work exhibited with works by Paco Ariza, Javier Montero, Rafael Sánchez Barbero, María Victoria Villaverde, Ana Isabel Cerceda, Manuel Lecrín, María del Carmen Prados, Helen Newman, José Antonio Lerta, Marisol Alonso, Emilio Domínguez, Pamela Pérez and Dolores Salado.

ANA Winter

Alpujarra. Until January. La Fábrica.

The ANA Winter group exhibition will take up the whole space at La Fábrica with a wide range of work on display.