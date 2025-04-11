Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A scene from El Paso in Riogordo. SUR
See the passion of Malaga&#039;s Holy Week in Estepona, Benalmádena and Riogordo
Semana Santa 2025

See the passion of Malaga's Holy Week in Estepona, Benalmádena and Riogordo

The three towns in the province are putting on performances of the Passion Play, known as ‘El Paso’ in Spanish, over Easter

Jennie Rhodes

Malaga

Friday, 11 April 2025, 09:41

As well as the processions throughout Malaga province during Holy Week, three towns celebrate the religious festival by performing the Passion Play, known in Spanish as ‘El Paso’, a live reenactment of the life, passion, death and resurrection of Jesus.

Riogordo

In Riogordo around 600 locals take part in El Paso including foreign residents who live in the town. The performance dates back to 1951. It has both Spanish and international recognition and its own outdoor theatre, El Calvario, which has seating for up to 5,000 people.

This year El Paso de Riogordo is taking place on Good Friday (18 April) and Saturday 19. The performance starts at 5pm, is made up of 17 scenes and lasts for approximately three hours.

Tickets are available at El Calvario box office on the days of the performance. They can also be purchased through www.mientrada.net, Riogordo town hall, Cerería Zalo and Tienda Nazareno (both in Malaga city) and at Pasatiempos bookshop in Torre del Mar. Tickets cost 10 euros for adults, seven for pensioners, and children from six to 12. Children under six are free.

Benalmádena

El Paso de Benalmádena is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is performed by local residents. The performance will take place on Maundy Thursday (17 April) and Good Friday (18) at El Retamar park. It starts at 11am and is free.

Estepona

In Estepona, El Paso will be performed through the streets on Saturday 19 April from 6pm. The performance will start on Plaza San Francisco and will end in the Botanical Orchid Park. El Paso has been performed in Estepona since 2014 and involves around 100 people, including amateur actors and technicians.

The itinerary is: Plaza San Francisco (Last Supper), C/ Blas Ortega, Plaza Manuel Alcántara (prayer in the olive garden), C/ Caravaca, Plaza del Relo, Plaza Blas Infante, C/ Viento, C/ Castillo (Palaces of Pontious Pilate and Herod), C/ Santa Ana, C/ Real, C/ Terraza and Parque Botánico Orquidario (Crucifixion).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  3. 3 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  5. 5 Foodie guide in Spain adds pet-friendly spots to its listings: these are the 37 locations in Andalucía
  6. 6 GPS tracking, fire extinguishers and defibrilators: the safety measures being taken for Holy Week processions in Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Make the most of your outside spaces
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care
  9. 9 Malaga village celebrates 60 years of olive oil production
  10. 10 Town hall fine tunes park for 75th anniversary of iconic Holy Week event in Benalmádena

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish See the passion of Malaga's Holy Week in Estepona, Benalmádena and Riogordo