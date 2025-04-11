See the passion of Malaga's Holy Week in Estepona, Benalmádena and Riogordo

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Friday, 11 April 2025, 09:41 Compartir

As well as the processions throughout Malaga province during Holy Week, three towns celebrate the religious festival by performing the Passion Play, known in Spanish as ‘El Paso’, a live reenactment of the life, passion, death and resurrection of Jesus.

Riogordo

In Riogordo around 600 locals take part in El Paso including foreign residents who live in the town. The performance dates back to 1951. It has both Spanish and international recognition and its own outdoor theatre, El Calvario, which has seating for up to 5,000 people.

This year El Paso de Riogordo is taking place on Good Friday (18 April) and Saturday 19. The performance starts at 5pm, is made up of 17 scenes and lasts for approximately three hours.

Tickets are available at El Calvario box office on the days of the performance. They can also be purchased through www.mientrada.net, Riogordo town hall, Cerería Zalo and Tienda Nazareno (both in Malaga city) and at Pasatiempos bookshop in Torre del Mar. Tickets cost 10 euros for adults, seven for pensioners, and children from six to 12. Children under six are free.

Benalmádena

El Paso de Benalmádena is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and is performed by local residents. The performance will take place on Maundy Thursday (17 April) and Good Friday (18) at El Retamar park. It starts at 11am and is free.

Estepona

In Estepona, El Paso will be performed through the streets on Saturday 19 April from 6pm. The performance will start on Plaza San Francisco and will end in the Botanical Orchid Park. El Paso has been performed in Estepona since 2014 and involves around 100 people, including amateur actors and technicians.

The itinerary is: Plaza San Francisco (Last Supper), C/ Blas Ortega, Plaza Manuel Alcántara (prayer in the olive garden), C/ Caravaca, Plaza del Relo, Plaza Blas Infante, C/ Viento, C/ Castillo (Palaces of Pontious Pilate and Herod), C/ Santa Ana, C/ Real, C/ Terraza and Parque Botánico Orquidario (Crucifixion).