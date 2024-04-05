See the magic of nature through a new exhibition in the Axarquía

Jennie Rhodes Riogordo Friday, 5 April 2024, 17:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

Visual and media artist Ulla-Mari Lindström employs photography, moving images and natural materials in her new exhibition, Hybrid Herbarium, which is on display at Riogordo's ethnographic museum until 31 May.

The impact of climate change is a strong message that Ulla-Mari wants to communicate through her collection, which brings together pieces she has made since being in Spain, as well as prints she produced while in Colombia, Italy and from the wildlife of her native Finland.

In 2014 Lindström started working on a series called Natural Art Collection, exploring nature from an artist's perspective. She collects various types of plant and animal-based materials to construct imaginary animal and plant hybrids, which she uses in prints and media installations.

"The idea behind these hybrids was that the plant and animal kingdoms would struggle for living space and develop various means to survive in changing climate conditions," the artist explains.

Originally from the city of Kuopio, Lindström studied at the University of Art and Design in Helsinki and the Gerrit Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam.

​She was invited to exhibit in Riogordo through her friend the photographer Kristian Kaarna who lives in the town and has created Augmenters, a nonprofit cultural association offering residencies to artists.

This is Lindström's first time in Riogordo and she says, "I like it here. It's a small town and I can go out walking. I have been sleeping better since I have been here. I think I will come back again."

The museum is open on Thursday from 10am to 2pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 2pm and 4 to 8pm and Sunday 9am to 5pm.

For further information see:

www.ullamari.com

www.augmenters.net