Sample traditional ‘migas’ at the annual festival in Torrox The event always takes place on the last Sunday before Christmas and celebrates a local dish

The annual ‘migas‘ festival is taking place this Sunday, 18 December in Torrox pueblo. The festival is always held on the last Sunday before Christmas and celebrates a local dish of breadcrumbs fried in olive oil and garlic, which was given to the farmers before they went off to work the land.

The migas is served with a salad made up of local, seasonal ingredients, including olives and oranges and it’s all washed down with sweet wine.

The main event starts at approximately 1.45pm on the Llano de la Almazara. There is live music and other entertainment around the village throughout the day.