Sample international craft beers on the eastern Costa del Sol

Sections
Highlight
Jennie Rhodes
Rincón de la Victoria
Friday, 9 May 2025, 09:38
Head to Plaza al-Ándalus in Rincón de la Victoria for the Birra&Art craft and international beer festival from today until Sunday 11 May. 65 types from Spanish craft beers to brands from Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Ireland and Scotland will be on offer, along with international food stalls and live music.
The event starts this evening at 7pm and the first act, Queen of Magic, will be on stage at 10pm. On Saturday BANDido are on at 3pm, followed by DJ Worzel at 8pm and Roadshow (pop and rock) at 10pm. On Sunday BANDido will be performing from 3pm.
The event is open from Friday 7pm to midnight, Saturday from 12pm to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 6pm. Facebook: Birra&Art / Instagram: birrayart
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.