Birra&Art Festival. SUR
Sample international craft beers on the eastern Costa del Sol
Sample international craft beers on the eastern Costa del Sol

The Birra&Art festival is back in Rincón de la Victoria this weekend with 65 brands on offer as well as live music

Jennie Rhodes

Rincón de la Victoria

Friday, 9 May 2025, 09:38

Head to Plaza al-Ándalus in Rincón de la Victoria for the Birra&Art craft and international beer festival from today until Sunday 11 May. 65 types from Spanish craft beers to brands from Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Ireland and Scotland will be on offer, along with international food stalls and live music.

The event starts this evening at 7pm and the first act, Queen of Magic, will be on stage at 10pm. On Saturday BANDido are on at 3pm, followed by DJ Worzel at 8pm and Roadshow (pop and rock) at 10pm. On Sunday BANDido will be performing from 3pm.

The event is open from Friday 7pm to midnight, Saturday from 12pm to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 6pm. Facebook: Birra&Art / Instagram: birrayart

