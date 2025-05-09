Sample international craft beers on the eastern Costa del Sol

Jennie Rhodes Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 9 May 2025, 09:38 | Updated 09:45h. Compartir

Head to Plaza al-Ándalus in Rincón de la Victoria for the Birra&Art craft and international beer festival from today until Sunday 11 May. 65 types from Spanish craft beers to brands from Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Ireland and Scotland will be on offer, along with international food stalls and live music.

The event starts this evening at 7pm and the first act, Queen of Magic, will be on stage at 10pm. On Saturday BANDido are on at 3pm, followed by DJ Worzel at 8pm and Roadshow (pop and rock) at 10pm. On Sunday BANDido will be performing from 3pm.

The event is open from Friday 7pm to midnight, Saturday from 12pm to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 6pm. Facebook: Birra&Art / Instagram: birrayart