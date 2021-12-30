Salón Varietés kicks off new year with family pantomime fun The theatre’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk will offer matinee and evening performances

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola will start the new year by presenting its annual pantomime, which, this year, is the time-worn classic, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Directed by Paul Kloegman - a British expat who has directed several productions at the theatre since arriving on the coast in 2009 - the show adheres to the popular fairy-tale about a poor country boy who trades the family cow for a handful of magic beans, which grow into an enormous beanstalk reaching up into the clouds.

The production will include all of the story’s favourites, like the unfriendly giant, the goose that laid the golden egg and the magical harp that plays itself.

The fun-filled family production was postponed in December, but the theatre has now added more dates to compensate for the cancelled shows.

The production begins on Sunday 2 January at 7pm, with nightly performances at 7.30pm on 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th, while matinee performances will take place at 3pm on 3rd, 5th and 6th January.

Tickets are available from www.salonvarietes.com Any tickets purchased for the December performances can be exchanged for new dates by calling the box office on 952474542 between 11am and 2.30pm from Monday to Friday.

Health and safety measures will be enforced, including the wearing of face masks in the auditorium. The theatre does not admit children under the age of two.