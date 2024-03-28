Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Ronda Guitar House will host nightly concerts until June. SUR.
Ronda Guitar House hosts world music concert series

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Ronda

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 16:46

Fans of classical and flamenco guitar will enjoy the 2024 season of solo guitar concerts taking place daily until the end of June at the Ronda Guitar House, an initiative founded in Ronda in 2015 that promotes traditional guitar music. Part of its Guitars and Music of the World concert series, as well as nightly concerts, visitors will also enjoy the unique collection of guitars from around the world on permanent display at the venue, along with tastings of wines from the Ronda region.

Opened as a multi-cultural space with the mission of offering quality music in Ronda, each night offers a unique concert dedicated to baroque, romantic, Spanish, Andalusian and flamenco music.

The concerts are preceded with an introduction in English to the history of the Spanish guitar, its importance and its construction.

Tickets for the concerts, which start at 7pm, cost 18 euros and are available from www.rondaguitarmusic.com or at the door from 6pm daily.

The Ronda Guitar House, located in Calle Virgen de los Remedios, 23, also presents workshops, book presentations and talks about the guitar, along with other concerts in iconic outdoor locations in the town.

