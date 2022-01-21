Retro automobile and motorcycle show rolls into Malaga The three-day exhibition will include classic two, three and four-wheel vehicles from all over Europe

Enthusiasts and collectors of vintage cars will enjoy the Retro Auto y Moto Málaga 2022, a three-day show that will include classic two, three and four-wheel vehicles from all over Europe. Aimed at classic car and bike enthusiasts, the event will be held in the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga (FYCMA) from Friday 28 until Sunday 30 January.

Visitors will have the chance to buy or simply admire luxury vintage vehicles, which will include everything from station wagons, bubble cars and camper vans, to three-wheel roadsters and classic sports cars.

There will be demonstrations and exhibitions hosted by clubs and associations from all over Spain, while numerous specialist bodywork restorers and spare parts and tool vendors will be on hand to offer their services.

Exhibitors and retailers who have vintage vehicles to sell, must contact info@eventosmotor.com.

Participating vehicles must be more than 30 years old and in perfect condition.

The event begins at 4pm on Friday 28 January. On Saturday, the show can be visited between 10am and 9pm, and on Sunday, from 10am until 8pm.

Tickets cost nine euros per day, while children under ten have free access.

A combined ticket costing 14 euros allows entrance to the exhibition and to the Museo Automovilístico de Málaga, the vintage car and fashion museum situated in the old tobacco factory, the Tabacalera.