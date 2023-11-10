Remembrance services in the south of Spain and Gibraltar

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Coín

11 November, 11.30pm. Coín Cemetery Chapel.

To coincide with the chimes of Big Ben in London, the Coín branch of the Royal British Legion will hold its annual service of Remembrance starting at 11.30pm. Names of fallen will be read out. To have a name included contact the branch Chairman: 607847141. Music will be supplied by the TAPAS choir.

Nerja

12 November, 11am. New Life Church, Pasaje San Miguel.

Remembrance Day service. More information: info@nlcnerja.com

Malaga

12 November, 10.45am. English Cemetery, St George’s Church.

The choir from the British School Malaga will be singing at the remembrance service. There will also be a piper to lead the congregation out to the war graves.

Fuengirola

12 November, 10.30am. Salon Varietés.

The service will be led by Reverend William Small, Assistant Chaplain/Curate, St Andrew’s Chaplaincy. The Tapas Choir and the 1st Fuengirola Scout Group will be attending. All are welcome at this service, medals may be worn and there are several gatherings and lunches arranged for afterwards. Call: 635 450 608 or email: mTaylor@britishlegion.org.uk

Salinas

11 November, 11am. Salinas Anglican Church, Exit 175 A92 towards Granada.

The Service will be taken by Reverend Doreen Cage with Mollina and Loja RBL Branches in attendance.

Benajarafe

12 November, 11.30am. Puerto Niza Restaurante.

Coral accompaniment provided by the Phoenix Singers. All are invited and there is an optional lunch - booking required. Call: 653 108 415 or email: benajaraferblspainsouth@gmail.com

Benalmádena

11 November, 10.55am. Bil Bil castle.

The Mayor of Benalmádena will be present as will the RBL District Spain South President.

Gibraltar

12 November. The British War Memorial on Line Wall Road.

The service will be led by Vice Admiral Sir David Steel. Wreaths will be laid as part of an inter-denominational service.The Ceremony concludes with the singing of the National Anthem. Medals and decorations may be worn with civilian dress by all those entitled to do so. The medals of deceased services personnel may be worn by relatives.