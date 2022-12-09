Reliving the 1990s spirit of the Malaga punk rock scene The travelling exhibition and concert focusses on the 1990s punk rock scene

La Casa Invisible social and cultural centre in Malaga (Calle Andrés Pérez) is hospting an exhibition and concert that will focus on the 1990s punk rock scene of Malaga on Saturday 17 December.

Organised by the popular hardcore and metal DJ, Daniel Quiros, the travelling exhibition is called Malaga Old School 90s, a collection that features posters, fliers, tickets and other memorabilia from punk concerts that took place in the capital during the 1990s. These include performances by bands like No Picky, Capitán Kaverbikola, 3 de Bastos, Epidemia, Los Ducati, Freak Show, Rotten Heads and Pin Pan Punk, among others.

The initiative has already been hosted in several municipalities in the province and this will be the last chance to catch the nostalgic collection.

The Malaga punk band, 3 de Bastos, bring their personalised sound to the exhibition, with a special performance to mark their thirtieth anniversary. The band was formed in Fuengirola in 1992 and have built a large following in the area. The group have recorded several CDS and have performed at concert venues and festivals all over Andalucía.

Entry to the event, which begins at 6pm, costs five euros.