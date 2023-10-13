Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rossana Ragusa performing at a previous ArtCompeta walk. SUR
A regular stroll around Cómpeta&#039;s arts venues
A regular stroll around Cómpeta's arts venues

The monthly Artcompeta walks are back after the summer with seven artists from different countries showing their work

Jennie Rhodes

Cómpeta

Friday, 13 October 2023, 17:24

The monthly Cómpeta Art & Craft Ruta returns on Wednesday 18 October after a summer break.

The regular walks, which started earlier this year, are organised by Lieuwke Loth from Luz de la Vida gallery. Seven venues are open, showing artworks by a range of artists who live and work in the area. Venues are open from 10.30am to 2pm and then from 3.30 to 6pm.

This month participating artists include Jo Dennison, Rossana Ragusa, Gerardo García Ávila, Lieuwke Loth, Hubertine & Conne and Jonny Barrett.

Leaflets and maps are available at Cómpeta tourist information office, via Facebook (ArtCompeta) and on Instagram: artrraftrutacompeta. Dates for the November and December routes will be announced on Facebook and Instagram.

