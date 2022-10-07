Raise a stein to German beer in Torre del Mar The town’s Avenida Toré Toré is the venue for Oktoberfest, with local bars and restaurants taking part in the event

This weekend sees the return of Oktoberfest to Torre del Mar for the first time since 2019.

The beer festival, which has its origins in the German city of Munich, is taking place on Saturday and Sunday 8 and 9 October along the town’s Avenida Toré Toré.

From 12 to 9pm on both days, local bars and restaurants are participating in the event and there are stalls and a stage for live music along the avenue as well.

As well as plenty of beer and traditional German food, there’s live music and dance performances from Top Secret Group, U2 and Mecano tribute bands and El Canto del Loco. There is also magic from the magician Pablo Romón and more performances by Tomato and Company, the group Executive, Ñ-Clan, Radio 80 and Candilejas Fusion Dance Academy.

Deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, said, “As always, there’s music, a good atmosphere, typical gastronomy and decoration throughout the area”.