Prizes for pooches at Costa del Sol dog show

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía Monday, 21 October 2024, 16:17 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Axarquía Animal Rescue’s (AAR) dog show and market is taking place on Sunday 27 October at Puerto Niza restaurant in Benajarafe on the eastern Costa del Sol. The market and show registration open at 11.30am and the show itself starts at 1pm.

The event will raise money for the Axarquía-based animal charity whose kennel and vet bills for the last three months were over 12,000 euros, according to an AAR spokesperson. They have called on animal lovers across Malaga province to support the event to help AAR "continue helping abandoned and stray animals" in the area.

As well as the market, food and drink will be available from the bar and the dog show includes "a number of classes for all dogs with rosettes and prize bags for the winners". All class winners get free entry to ‘Best in show’ to win the Bob Jarrett Memorial Trophy. There will also be a raffle and auction with items including dog hampers and a portrait of your pet by Axarquía-based Ukrainian artist Victoria Dael.

Bob Jarrett Memorial Trophy

AAR explained to SUR in English that the trophy is in honour of Bob Jarrett as he "was a great supporter of AAR and other local dog rescues in this area”. The charity went on to explain that the animal-lover compered for the charity in Spanish and English at a number of dog shows and was “always ready to lend a hand when needed”.

Zoom The late Bob Jarrett. SUR

Bob was in the Army with David Pusey, the husband of AAR committee member Liz Pusey and “they were great friends”. David and Bob first met in Bahrain in 1964 while serving and kept in touch until Bob's death in 2016. In fact Liz and David moved to the Axarquía having fallen in love with it while visit Bob, who was already settled in the area. The trophy “helps to keep Bob’s memory alive,” said an AAR spokesperson.

Axarquía Animal Rescue (AAR) is a charity based in the Axarquía which is dedicated to saving lives and rehoming abused and abandoned animals. Since the charity was founded in 2011 volunteers have saved nearly 5,000 animals in the area and found homes for many both in Spain and in other European countries including the UK.

Zoom

For further information about the dof show and about the charity go to: www.axarquiaanimalrescue.com or email: axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com.