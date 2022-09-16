Art, poetry and music to fill the streets of Cómpeta this weekend Artists from 10 different countries will be exhibiting their work and there will be other activities including a children's workshop

'Street in Cuba' by British artist Mitch France who is participating. / SUR

The thirteenth Cómpeta Artwalk takes place this weekend, from Friday 16 until Sunday 18 September. Around 60 artists from 10 different countries, including the UK, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Spain and Ireland, are exhibiting their work, from paintings, drawing and photography, to sculpture, textile art, mosaic, leather craft, iron craft, crocheting and artistic toy making.

Poetry is also on the agenda thanks to one of the Artwalk's organisers, Eliza Saroma-Stępniewska, who is originally from Poland.

Live concerts take place in the Museo de Artes y Costumbres Populares (Museum of Popular Arts and Customs) in the main Plaza Almijara on Friday and Saturday nights.

Eliza's husband, Zbigniew Jan Stępniewskia, a self-taught musician and composer also from Poland, presents his latest piano compositions, partly inspired by the war in Ukraine. The music will be performed by Elena Mota García, a pianist from Malaga.

On Saturday at 11am, the Paseo de las Tradiciones sees the "I'm an Artist" children's workshop and later that evening an auction of the paintings the children have created will be held.

For a map, programme and further information on all the artists see: Facebook Cómpeta Artwalk/Paseo del Arte 2022.