Pioneering music of the '80s takes centre stage at Sala Trinchera The hits of U2, The Cure, Depeche Mode and Pink Floyd will be recreated in a nostalgic tribute show in Malaga

The 1980s is considered one of the most important eras for British rock and pop music, seeing as the decade produced some of the most pioneering bands of last century. The music of some of these bands, such as U2, Depeche Mode and The Cure, will be featured in a special '70s and '80s tribute night at the Sala Trinchera in Malaga on Friday 24 February.

Headlining the show is Uphoria, Spain's top tribute to Irish alternative rock band U2. The band has built up a large following all over Andalucía, especially in the province of Malaga, due to their incredible ability to reproduce Bono's expressive vocal style and the Edge's chiming, effects-based guitar sounds.

The four-piece band's two-hour show includes many of U2's most iconic hits, including Where the Streets Have No Name, Sunday Bloody Sunday, New Year's Day and Angel of Harlem.

The show also includes a performance by The Exploding Boys, who recreate the music of Depeche Mode, whose electro-pop hits include People Are People and Master and Servant; and The Cure, who dominated the British charts in the late 1970s and early '80s with songs like Boys Don't Cry, The Love Cats and Lullaby.

The final band of the line-up is From the Wall, the Malaga-based rock band whose show presents a tour of Pink Floyd's greatest hits.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 9.30pm (doors open at 8.30pm) cost 20 euros in advance, or 25 euros on the night. Tickets are available from DisasteR Street Wear (Calle Córdoba 6), SuperSkunk (Calle Granada 47), or online www.eventbrite.es