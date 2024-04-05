Patriotic English gear up for large-scale shindig in Benalmádena to honour St George

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 5 April 2024, 17:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

For the second consecutive year, Benalmádena will host a large-scale event to mark the feast of St George on Tuesday 23 April, a day that will see the English (and many Spanish) honour a saint identified with English ideals of honour, bravery and gallantry. St George is not only the patron of England, but also of Aragon and Catalonia, among other places, so the organisers of the event are hoping to attract more than just the patriotic English.

The 'Cool Britannia' festivities will take place in Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel from 1pm and will offer a variety of live music performed by some of the Costa's favourites, all of whom have been sponsored by local bars and businesses. These include The Costa Soul Singers, The Andalusia Performing Arts Society (TAPAS), Tony Whitehouse, Gordon Williams, Cassie Spalding, The Disclaimers and Rock of the Ages, among others.

Visitors are urged to come in fancy dress, or at least in their patron's colours, while the square will be decked out in typical English flavour.

Age Concern Fuengirola, which also covers Mijas and Benalmádena, will host a charity raffle on the day to raise funds to help it continue to offer its services to the over 50s expat population of the area.

The afternoon will also offer plenty of English-style drinks, and food, from savoury pasties and pies to sweet cakes and biscuits made by the local patriotic British community.

Organiser Cath John, who is also performing at the event with The Soul Sisters, said, "We would like to thank all these amazing people for performing for us again at this year's St George's Day celebrations, and also to all our wonderful sponsors."