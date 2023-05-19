Orange festival in Coín celebrates silver anniversary this weekend The event will be held on Sunday 21 May and will include the ‘six hours of folklore’ show

Coín will host one of its most popular festivities this weekend, the Fiesta de las Naranjas, the traditional orange festival which is celebrating its silver anniversary this year.

The event will be held in the Plaza Alameda and Plaza Bermúdez de la Rubia on Sunday 21 May, and will include a variety of entertainment and activities, including the ‘six hours of folklore’ show, which will begin at 11am.

The festivities, declared of provincial tourist interest, will begin at 9am, with the Annette Deletaille contest, where dozens of artists will paint live in different locations in the town.

Of course, the star of the proceedings will be the orange, a local product which serves to promote the local gastronomy. Around 4,000 kilos of the fruit will be used to make freshly-squeezed juice and typical dishes based on the fruit, all of which can be sampled at the many stands that will be located in the two main squares.

The free tastings of Coín’s speciality orange-based soup and the typical citrus salad offered by the Asociación Músico-Cultural de Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno de Coín will begin in the Plaza Alameda at 11.30am.

A variety of children’s activities will take place in Plaza Bermúdez de la Rubia from midday; while at 3pm, the awards ceremony for the winners of the painting contest will take place in Plaza Alameda, followed by the delivery of the honorary orange award.

The musical entertainment and folklore demonstrations will be performed by the Jarrillo Lata group, and the Estoraque municipal dance group.