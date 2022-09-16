Open-air art festival and cultural weekend in Tolox The sixth edition of this event will see dozens or artists from varying disciplines create works in different parts of the municipality

The streets and plazas of Tolox will be filled with culture this weekend, when the town celebrates the sixth edition of the Art Tolox international meeting of artists.

Dozens of artists from different disciplines are working in various parts of the municipality to create murals, sculptures and street art from today (Friday) until Sunday 18 September. The artistic spaces are open every day at 10am and the activities continue until midnight on Friday and Saturday, ending at 2pm on Sunday.

Other initiatives include an abstract painting exhibition by the Irish artist DMQC, along with photography and engraving exhibitions and a digital painting demonstration, all of which can be viewed in the Colegio San Roque.

The festival also showcases live music performances on the three stages erected for the occasion.

These include Campo Melampo, a group consisting of several British musicians; Leroy Stone and the Wisehouse; Zyrab; and Argentine singer Nico Sabatini.

Other concerts include violin and flamenco recitals, and a tribute to the recently deceased local artist Pachi Gallardo.

The festival is being used to premiere a short film that was shot in Tolox, while other activities include children's theatrical performances, dance demonstrations, poetry recitals, a laughter therapy workshop and a course aimed at teaching youngsters crochet techniques.