Offering the ultimate blues experience The Mama Paula Blues Band consists of some of the top musicians on the local music circuit

One of the coast's most popular blues musicians will perform at the Cazbah Live Lounge in Mijas Costa on Friday 18 February (today).

The Mama Paula Blues Band, fronted by the incredibly talented Paula Bramlett, consists of some of the top blues performers on the local music circuit. Mama Paula made her mark on the coast as a regular performer at the Route 66 blues club in Fuengirola, and her talents were soon noticed by the late Terry Clear, a die-hard blues specialist who hosted the weekly blues show Onda Cero International radio.

From there, Mama Paula began performing with some of the top names in the business and she became a regular, and hugely popular act at numerous blues festivals in the province.

She has shared the stage with top blues musicians such as Mud Morganfield (son of the legendary Muddy Waters) and Alvin Lee, while also performing at the Royal Albert Hall for the memorial concert for Lonnie Donegan, where she shared the stage with Roger Daltrey and Joe Cocker.

Her concert at the Cazbah Live Lounge, which begins at 9pm, will offer an outstanding experience for lovers of good old-fashioned foot-stomping blues. Reservations can be made on 602535710.