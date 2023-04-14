New boutique festival to offer atmosphere of Ibiza in Marbella The Boho Project aims to deliver the ultimate experience with DJs and musicians from Seville, Marbella and Ibiza

The vibrant party atmosphere of Ibiza will come to the Costa del Sol on Saturday 29 April during the inaugural edition of the Boho Project, an exclusive boutique festival taking place at Finca La Concepción in Marbella.

The festival aims to deliver an unforgettable experience with a line-up of talented DJs from Ibiza, Seville and Marbella spinning the hottest tracks, along with an eclectic mix of entertainment that will take place from 2pm until midnight.

Leading the line-up of renowned DJs, musicians and performers are Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago. The celebrated DJ and saxophone duo has attracted a loyal following from their appearances at some of Ibiza's most popular venues.

Other performers appearing are Marbella artistes DJ Godoy, Miss Martha, the JJ Brothers; the renowned Spanish percussionist, Gustavo Gottardi; the award-winning Japanese violinist, Lamaya; and Sevillian DJ Bela C.

The event's name, Boho, is based on the concept of those who enjoy unusual or artistic experiences, such as art, music and literature.

Tickets for the event cost 44 euros, while exclusive VIP and hospitality packages designed to offer the ultimate luxury in the most exclusive area of the gardens, with unparalleled views of the performers, are also available.

The VIP Bottle Service (157 euros per person) includes a complimentary bottle of Moët Chandon for every group of four, premium drinks and waitress service throughout the day and evening; while the VIP Hospitality package (262 euros per person) offers a complimentary bottle of Moët Chandon, a bottle of Puerto de Indias Gin, mixers, tapas and waitress service.

www.thebohoproject.com