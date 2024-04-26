Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of Nerja's 41 Club at last year's Residents' Day. J. Rhodes
Nerja&#039;s foreign societies promoted at Residents&#039; Day
What to do

Nerja's foreign societies promoted at Residents' Day

The town's annual day for residents is taking place on Plaza de España on Sunday with 20 stalls and entertainment

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 26 April 2024, 09:28

Compartir

Nerja's Plaza de España is hosting the town's 22nd residents' day on Sunday. The event is an opportunity for the different clubs, organisations, companies and media outlets run by both Spanish and foreign residents to get together and promote their activities.

The event starts at 12 noon with a concert by Nerja's municipal band. This will be followed by violin and guitar with dancing by John Mitchell and Sofie Jonsson at 12.30pm, Chilean music at 1pm, magician Rich Marotta at 1.30pm, Narixa choir at 2pm, Ecuadorian music at 2.30pm and Klaus Liebetanz and Pablo Alcazar on flute and guitar at 3pm.

La Llama Viva will be providing Latin American music at 3.30pm, traditional Irish music with Ciarán Ó Cuinnegáín on at 4pm and the Zumba Dance School at 4.30pm. The Master of Ceremony, in English and Spanish, is Dr Paula Anthony and the day will finish at around 5pm.

There will be more than 20 stands representing the town's various foreign associations and groups and there will be a special tribute to an association of residents, although the recipient(s) will be revealed on Sunday during the day. The councillor just said that they are "an association of volunteers who do great work" in the town.

For further information visit: www.nerja.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Hundreds turn out for shindig in honour of St George in Benalmádena
  2. 2 Spain's prime minister to consider standing down after wife placed under investigation
  3. 3 Dogs to start lifeguard training on Costa del Sol beach
  4. 4 Costa del Sol drugs bust after tip-off leads to arrests of eight family members
  5. 5 Costa del Sol escape room nominated for prestigious award in Spain
  6. 6 St George's Day - connecting with the saint in Andalucía
  7. 7 Man remanded in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting minors who he met in a Costa del Sol gym and took to a spa
  8. 8 Runners from all over Spain and beyond get on their marks for Estepona half marathon
  9. 9 Malaga's Axarquía region seeks consensus over swimming pools
  10. 10 Foreign clubs and associations to participate in Costa del Sol residents' day

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad