Nerja's foreign societies promoted at Residents' Day

Nerja's Plaza de España is hosting the town's 22nd residents' day on Sunday. The event is an opportunity for the different clubs, organisations, companies and media outlets run by both Spanish and foreign residents to get together and promote their activities.

The event starts at 12 noon with a concert by Nerja's municipal band. This will be followed by violin and guitar with dancing by John Mitchell and Sofie Jonsson at 12.30pm, Chilean music at 1pm, magician Rich Marotta at 1.30pm, Narixa choir at 2pm, Ecuadorian music at 2.30pm and Klaus Liebetanz and Pablo Alcazar on flute and guitar at 3pm.

La Llama Viva will be providing Latin American music at 3.30pm, traditional Irish music with Ciarán Ó Cuinnegáín on at 4pm and the Zumba Dance School at 4.30pm. The Master of Ceremony, in English and Spanish, is Dr Paula Anthony and the day will finish at around 5pm.

There will be more than 20 stands representing the town's various foreign associations and groups and there will be a special tribute to an association of residents, although the recipient(s) will be revealed on Sunday during the day. The councillor just said that they are "an association of volunteers who do great work" in the town.

For further information visit: www.nerja.es