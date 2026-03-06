Politics spill over to sport

Share

At some point soon, a Fifa executive is going to have to break it to President Trump that the tradition is to play the national anthems of the competing nations - rather than the host country at the World Cup finals.

I'm mischief-making; yet it is just one of a multitude of thorny issues that may arise in the build-up to the greatest football show on earth.

This week prompted the 100-day countdown to the 2026 tournament with media outlets and publications rightly joining the "hype-train". It does promise to be the biggest and possibly best World Cup in history - hence the excitement.

Unfortunately, there are so many issues that haven't reached the consciousness of the average fan just yet. The national anthem is one potentially contentious item. I played top-level college soccer in the States and we stood to attention as "The Stars and Stripes" was played pre-game. I was pumped up by the tradition that occurs before all major sporting events in America.

I'm not sure how locals will react when they discover that they won't hear their familiar tune, but must sit respectfully through a rendition of two foreign national anthems.

Politics will inevitably spill over to sport. Favourites Spain had threatened to boycott the event if Israel had qualified; Germany are making noises about staying at home in a protest against tariffs.

It is ironic that Iran was the first nation to qualify; understandably, their sports minister thinks it is now doubtful that they can attend. If they can't make it then Iraq could step in. They're currently trying to make plans for a play-off in Mexico with either Bolivia or Surinam. Their coach Graham Arnold can't fly from his home in Dubai and is contemplating a 25-hour road journey to Baghdad. The training camp in Houston has also been cancelled. This is just part of the mayhem.

Over in the States, the local authorities are refusing to grant a licence for the Gilette Stadium in Foxborough until FIFA coughs up almost eight million dollars in security money. Fans of Scotland, Haiti and Morocco are probably unaware that their host venue has issues.

There's news for the armchair fan too. It won't come as a surprise that games will effectively be played in four quarters. Drinks breaks will occur each half. This isn't new; in La Liga, a soundperson casts a huge boom microphone over the impromptu team talk and it adds to the theatre.

Television companies have been given permission to squeeze the screen but only if the surrounding commercial is from an official sponsor. Prepare for "This hydration break is brought to you by Gatorade". There is the proviso to go to a full ad break of two minutes and ten seconds; you can imagine how that will go down with traditionalists.

And, to think, we thought the only talking points would be Harry Kane taking corners, Kylian Mbappé's knee or whether Ronaldo lasts a full game. The much talked-about cost of tickets is also of small significance compared to the big issues.

Somewhere in LA there is a marching band learning every note to the Iranian, Iraqi and Surinamese national anthems.