Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The festival supports and promotes emerging bands. SUR
Nagüeles Rock festival returns to Marbella

Nagüeles Rock festival returns to Marbella

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 20 October 2023, 11:02

Compartir

The Fuerte de Nagüeles venue in Marbella will host an innovative independent music festival on Saturday (tomorrow), when Nagüeles Rock returns for its second instalment.

Organised by the Metalurgika Musical Association, the festival's main purpose is to support and promote promising emerging local bands.

This year's festival will present The Rabbit Holes, an Estepona-based indie rock, folk and flamenco fusion band who have built a considerable following along the coast.

They will be joined by Barney's Angels, from Marbella, a Spanish heavy rock band celebrated for their powerful stage presence; and Among Us, a band from San Pedro Alcántara who perform a style that is termed stoner-doom, a rock music fusion genre that combines elements of doom metal with psychedelic rock and acid rock.

Tickets for the festival cost five euros, and organisers, who say this will be "an unforgettable day", are offering free entrance to children under 12 to encourage whole families to enjoy the event, which will also offer food stalls and a bar area.

Doors open at 1pm and the live music will begin at 4pm.

For more details and reservations, see the festival's website www.metalurgikafestival.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourism sector applauds reintroduction of direct flights between Malaga Airport and New York next summer
  2. 2 Driver flees scene after fatally hitting a man on the A-7 in Torremolinos
  3. 3 Another dire season for olive harvest and liquid gold production in Malaga province
  4. 4 Guardia Civil officer investigated after testing positive for alcohol following fatal motorcycle crash
  5. 5 Seven teenagers arrested for bullying a disabled classmate for years in Malaga
  6. 6 Having a first child later in life is the main cause of increase in breast cancer
  7. 7 Estepona climbing wall begins to takes shape
  8. 8 Marbella opens several new barbecue areas in its parks
  9. 9 Hotel profitability growing faster in Malaga that almost all other city break destinations in Spain
  10. 10 Comic Con, the largest convention of its kind in Spain, returns to the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad