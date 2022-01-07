MUPAM’s new photographic exhibition by a Malaga artists’ group MUPAM is holding a collective exhibition of photographs and video installations by artists and members of FAMA

MUPAM opens its doors to present a collective exhibition with a feminine accent. In it, twenty five female artists and photographers come together in ‘Autopoiesis’, which aims to recreate the identity of the artists in confluence with their environment. Their experiences are reflected in these forty images in different formats including installations, photobook and video art.

The exhibition, curated by Elena Pedrosa, is the result of the work of the Colectivo de Fotógrafas Artistas Malagueñas, known as FAMA. It includes works by Cristina Savage, Alba Blanco, Laura Brickmann, Lola Araque, Lucía Villar, Verónica Ruth Frías and Victoria Abón, among others. These women are all participants in the cultural life of Malaga, so they bring their perspective and vision of the city and its possibilities through their art.

The exhibition, which can be seen until 27 February, is part of the new programme prepared by the museum.

MUPAM is also offering guided tours throughout January from Tuesday to Friday at 6pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 1pm at its premises at 1 Paseo Reding in the city centre.