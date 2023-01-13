Monkey Tennis bring their personalised style to Bonnets on Fuengirola port The Fuengirola-based soul, funk and rock band have built up a strong following, playing at music venues and clubs, as well as at weddings and functions, along the Costa del Sol for more than 20 years

The Bonnet live music venue in the Fuengirola port has lined up several free concerts for its winter season, which include some of the Costa del Sol's top blues, rock and pop bands.

On Friday 27 January, the bar, which has become one of the top music establishments on the coast, presents Monkey Tennis, a band known for their personalised style.

The Fuengirola-based soul, funk and rock band have built up a strong following, playing at music venues and clubs, as well as at weddings and functions, along the Costa del Sol for more than 20 years.

Formed in 2000, the group was originally an acoustic outfit, although the band decided to broaden their repertoire to suit a wider audience, and their set now includes the hits of iconic bands like Cold Play, The Doors and Pink Floyd, to Paul Weller, Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder among others.

Fronted by the classically trained pianist Mike Dickinson, the band took its name from the comedian Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge) meme, Anyone for Monkey Tennis.

Their gig in Fuengirola starts at 11pm, although early arrival is advised due to the popularity of the band.