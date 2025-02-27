Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Midnight Hour on stage at the Salón Varietés theatre last year. SUR
Midnight Hour offer energy-packed night of classic soul

The ten-piece band recreates the iconic classics of the 1991 blockbuster movie, The Commitments

Tony Bryant

FUENGIROLA.

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 14:28

Midnight Hour, one of the coast's most talented ensembles, is returning to the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola with its show, The Sound of The Commitments, on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 March. The band's show is based on the 1991 musical drama, The Commitments, a cult film which focuses on a young music fanatic who assembles a group of working-class youths to form a band in the tradition of 1950s and 60s African-American recording artists.

As with the box-office smash hit movie, which resulted in two soundtrack albums, the show includes music by some of soul's most celebrated artistes, such as Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett and Otis Redding, to name a few.

The ten-piece band, which formed in 2023, perfectly recreate classic soul tracks like Mustang Sally, In the Midnight Hour, Chain of Fools, Mr Pitiful and I Can't Stand the Rain.

Midnight Hour's previous shows have received rave reviews from audiences along the Costa del Sol due to the quality of the music and the professionalism of the band, which offers an energy-packed night of classic soul greats.

Due to their popularity, last year's shows at the Salón Varietés sold out, so early reservations for next week's gigs is advised.

Tickets for the performances, which start at 7.30pm each night, cost 20 euros and are available from the theatre's website, or from the box office Monday to Friday between 11am and 2.30pm.

