Manarchy's metal art

If there is something that art always achieves is to create emotions; no matter if negative or positive, and perhaps that is the objective of American photgrapher and artist, Dennis Manarchy.

His new exhibition at La Térmica entitled Metal, runs until 15 January and consists of photographs of naked bodies totally covered with silver or gold paint, resembling robots. They are ‘dressed’ with strange metal gadgets, some of which are medical rarities and others industrial artfacts.

He started the project more than a decade ago when the crazy objects created and collected by his friend Steve Erenberg, also known as Radio Guy, caught his attention.

The images, in large format and scattered throughout the room, make a great impact on the viewer as many of them are on aluminum plates. The artist’s idea was also to reflect famous works of art, such as Michelangelo’s Pieta, which Manarchy has adapted for his photos, with similar poses and gestures.

The free exhibition is open until 15 January, Tuesday to Friday, 3-8.30pm and Saturdays and Sundays, 11am - 2pm and 5-8.30pm.