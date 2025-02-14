Malaga province gets set for unadulterated carnival fun Of all the colourful Spanish fiestas that take place throughout the year, there is nothing more unrestrained than ‘carnaval'

Malaga province is, as is the rest of Spain, gearing up for carnival, the first major festival of the year after Three Kings. Traditionally celebrated in the week before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent, carnival is an opportunity to let off steam before the prohibitions of Easter.

One of the top attractions are the groups of amateur musicians famed for their elaborate costumes, witty lyrics and catchy tunes. There are also the more serious groups who are in search of prizes and recognition in the official competitions. The most derisive are the ‘chirigotas’, whose songs will attack anyone from royalty to television personalities. ‘Murgas’, meanwhile, are groups of singers whose songs are based on current social and political events. Others include ‘coros’, ‘comparsas’ and ‘cuartetos’, which alternate between serious and pure, unadulterated humour.

Of all the colourful fiestas that take place throughout the year, there is nothing more unrestrained than carnival, as this is one of the only activities where people can dress up and have fun without being ridiculed for doing so.

Malaga city kicks off its carnival activities this weekend and continues until Sunday 2 March, when the ‘burial of the boquerón’ takes place, a tradition that consists of a parade that parodies a funeral procession and culminates with the burial or burning of a large inflatable anchovy.

The semifinals of the official competition (COAC) of the singing groups are held at the Teatro Cervantes between 16 and 19 February; while the grand final takes place at the theatre on Friday 21 February.

The Malaga carnival programme includes ‘carnival in your district’, which, from this weekend, presents parades and street performances in the neighbourhoods of El Perchel, Palma-Palmilla, Cruz de Humilladero, Teatinos and Ciudad Jardín, among others.

Other events will take place in Plaza de la Constitución, including the ‘battle of flowers’, the drag queen gala, performances by the musical groups, a fancy-dress competition and children’s activities.

Carnival celebrations will also take place further along the Costa del Sol, in towns like Benalmádena, whose festivities began on Monday and continue until Sunday 23 February. The main events kick off in Plaza de la Mezquita tomorrow (Saturday) with performances by the carnival groups; while a variety of activities will also be held in the Pueblo.

Other carnival activities will take place in Fuengirola, which holds street performances, theatrical shows, fancy dress competitions and children’s shows in Plaza de la Constitución; while Mijas Pueblo, Las Lagunas and La Cala also present a programme of parades, costume contests and entertainment for all ages.

Marbella will participate in the fun from tomorrow (Saturday) until Saturday 8 March; while Alhaurín el Grande and Ronda will celebrate carnival from 1 until 9 March.

Information and schedules are available from the relevant councils’ websites.