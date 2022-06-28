Malaga drive-in cinema revs up for summer with Grease Free tickets are up for grabs for SUR in English readers to see the classic movie in true American fifties style this week

The Costa del Sol's own American-style drive-in cinema, Autocine Metrovacesa, launches its summer season with a classic this week.

The venue, on the outskirts of Malaga city, will be screening Grease this Thursday night, 30 June, in a special promotional session.

To celebrate, fifty free full-car tickets are up for grabs for SUR in English readers.

In true Grease style, spectators park their cars in front of the giant screen. They then tune into the soundtrack via their car radio, which enables them to choose between watching the film in its original English version or dubbed into Spanish.

The American fifties theme is present throughout the venue, with a traditional diner and food trucks offering refreshments.

To claim one of the free full-car tickets, send your name and contact details to forossur@diariosur.es with 'Autocine tickets' in the subject line. The free tickets will go to the first 50 senders and are valid for the screening of Grease on Thursday 30 June at 10pm.

Full-car tickets are for a maximum of five people per vehicle; more than three adults per vehicle is not recommended.

The drive-in is located on the Guadalhorce industrial estate, just five minutes from Malaga Airport and from the city centre.