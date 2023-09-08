Luna Mora festival highlights Guaro’s Arab roots Around 20,000 candles will illuminate the village during an event that offers a peek into its Moorish legacy

Tony Bryant

The Sierra de las Nieves village of Guaro will host its Noches de la Luna Mora festival on Friday 8 (today) and Saturday 9 September, an event that includes a cultural programme featuring concerts, workshops, street theatre, a Moorish-style souk and oriental dance parades, among other activities.

Like many of the white villages of Andalucía, Guaro keeps its Moorish history very much alive with the annual festival of the Moorish moon, when the entire village is illuminated by over 20,000 candles. The village is decked out in typical medieval décor, which transports the visitors back to what is considered one of Andalucía’s most cultured periods.

Food lovers can try a variety of savoury and sweet dishes, which will demonstrate the vast influence the Moors had on Andalusian cuisine.

Now in its 25th year, the festivities begin this Friday at 5pm with the inauguration of the souk, which will offer traditional Arabic clothing, jewellery, arts and crafts, as well as spices, herbs, sweets and aromatic teas and infusions.

This will be followed at 6pm with the official lighting of the candles, after which, visitors can enjoy an oriental dance parade through the market (9.30pm), a henna workshop (10.30pm) and a flamenco recital by the fusion group, Al Qantara, at midnight.

The festivities will continue on Saturday from 5pm, and along with the market, storytelling and street theatre, highlights will include a belly dancing workshop (10.30pm), a concert by the Valencian rap and reggaeton artist, Nyno Vargas (11pm), and an Arabian Nights music and dance show (12.30am).