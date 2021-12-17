New look Jersey Boys work their way back to the Costa The popular vocal group will perform their first gig with newest member Matias Albertengo

Fans of the music of the 1960s and 70s will enjoy a concert at the Bonanza Bar in Benalmádena on 18 December. The Jersey's, one of the Costa del Sol's most popular vocal groups, will perform a tribute to The Jersey Boys, a show dedicated to the incredible story of the rise to fame of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The Jersey's consists of three talented young singers who will perform some of the Valli's most celebrated hits, including Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry and Working My Way Back to You.

Vocalists Ben James, Tino Soria, and Bobby B, who recently left the trio, have built up a large following performing the show at venues all along the Costa del Sol. The group will use Saturday's show to present its newest member, Matias Albertengo.

The 35-year-old singer and reality television star from Granada made it through to the battles round of the Spanish talent show La Voz, earlier this year, thrilling audiences with his version of the Stevie Wonder hit, Part Time Lover.

He will now perform with the band for a series of Christmas concerts both in Spain and the UK.

Saturday's show, which is free, starts at 10pm. Reservations are advised and can be made by phoning 611383423.