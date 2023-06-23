Lively festival of bulerías returns to Torremolinos bullring Now in its second year, the event features fabled singers of this type of flamenco, including Capullo de Jerez and María Terremoto

The bullring in Torremolinos hosts its Fiesta de la Bulería on Saturday 8 July, a night that will feature some of the most outstanding performers of this lively Gypsy-flamenco style.

Returning for the second year, the festival is based on the world-renowned event held in Jerez de la Frontera, a town considered to be one of the cradles of the bulería.

Tickets for the festival went on sale this week, and the impressive line-up of performers is sure to attract a sell-out crowd.

Because the bulería - a lively show of expressive singing - is an integral part of life in Cadiz, especially in the town of Jerez de la Frontera, most of the artists descend from the province of Cadiz, an area that has a long-standing association with orthodox Gypsy flamenco.

The gathering is in honour of Niño Jero, a respected guitarist from Jerez de la Frontera who died in March.

The line-up will include Capullo de Jerez, one of the most distinctive singers on the current flamenco circuit. Born in Jerez de la Frontera in 1954, Capullo is one of the most established performers of bulerías and his exciting mode of delivery, coupled with the incredible skill of his accompanying musicians, attracts a huge following.

He will be joined by María Terremoto, a singer who is descended from a celebrated Gypsy dynasty, which includes her grandfather, the legendary Terremoto de Jerez, considered one of the greatest voices in the history of flamenco.

Also taking the stage is Rancapino Hijo, son of fabled Gypsy singer Rancapino; Juan Villar, who is well versed in the fiesta styles of Cadiz; and Manuel Moneo, another singer who descends from a long line of Gypsy singers from Jerez de la Frontera.

Tickets for the festival, which starts at 10pm, can be obtained from www.mientrada.net