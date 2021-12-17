Live concerts, theatre and other things to do over Christmas Festive markets, concerts, nativity scenes, magic shows and many other ideas to celebrate Christmas in Malaga province

Music and dance

Clarence Jazz Club

Torremolinos. 17, 18 December, 10pm. Calle Danza Invisible.

Javier Ruibal will be in concert to celebrate their seventh (couldn’t celebrate last year because of the pandemic restrictions) and eighth anniversaries. info@clarencejazzclub.com

The Málaga Philarmonic Orchestra

Malaga. Various venues.

17 December, 8pm. Teatro Cervantes. Music by composers Mahler and Forrest with soprano Cristina van Roy, mezzosoprano Eglè Šidlauskait the Carmina Nova and Conservatorio Superior de Música de Málaga choirs. The orchestra will be conducted by José María Moreno.

More information: www.orquestafilarmonicademalaga.com Twitter: @filarmonimalaga or Facebook: www.facebook.com/FilarmonicaMalaga.

The Rob Sas Band

Benavista. Melodia bar and restaurant.

1 January, 10pm. The Rob Sas band will be playing in the Melòdia bar and restaurant.

La Posada

Malaga. Vincci Posada del Patio, Pasillo de Sta Isabel.

17 December, 8pm.Javier Palomo Duet.

30 December, 8pm. Iris Nieto.

www.tallerblues.es

Jazz in the CAC

Vélez-Málaga. 22 December, 7pm. Centro de Arte Contemporáneo.

The Ana Sánchez Quartet concert.

Municipal Band plays Disney

Malaga. Various venues. 11am, 1pm.

18 December. Parque de Huelin.

19 December. Parque del Oeste.

The Honky Tonk Cats

Mijas. 18 December, 9pm. Teatro Las Lagunas.

Fronted by Jagger look-a-alike Cedrik Michel, the band play an extensive repertoire including all of The Rolling Stones greatest hits. Tickets: El Corte Inglés, Eventbrite, Atrápalo, Ticketmaster and Rubens Exchange or via WhatsApp al 633 647 260. Also available from the box office.

Carmina Terrarun

Ronda. 18 December, 8.30pm. Palacio de Mondragon. Free.

El Corazón del Cancionero is presented by Carmina Terrarun. Tickets: www.ronda.net

Unicaja Concerts

Malaga.18 December, 7pm. Sala Unicaja María Cristina.

The Academia Orquestal de Málaga will be performing music by Beethoven in remembrance of his birthday which was 16 December. Tickets: www.unientradas.es

El Molino de Cajiz

Cajiz. 18, 19 December, 7.30 and 6.30pm respectively. El Molino de Cajiz.

Russian and Spanish melodies with Tilman Marenholz (cello) and Óscar Martín Castro (piano). www.elmolinodecajiz.com

Concerts until Christmas

Almuñécar. Until 18 December. Casa de la Cultura.

The Joven Orquesta Mediterráneo and the Orquesta de Cámara Mediterránea with the Ópera de Granada choir, will be presenting a programme of twelve concerts leading up to Christmas. www.almunecar.info

English Cemetery Concerts

Malaga. St George's church, Avda de Pries, 1

17 December, 7.30pm. Handel’s Messiah, with the Coral Santa María de la Victoria, and musicians from the Joven Orquesta Provincial de Málaga.

22 December, 7pm. Concert by the “Nostro Tempo” choir with music from Europe and America.

Flamenco

Winter Musical Agenda

Torremolinos. Until 23 December, 8pm. Picasso Cultural Centre.

23 December. Classical pianist Manuel López.

Tickets: wwwlatiendadelasentradas.com

Lole Montoya

Estepona. 17 December, 8pm. Auditorio Felipe VI.

Lole Montoya is joined by her daughter Alba Molina in this concert that starts the Estepona Music Fest, a series of musical and gastronomical events. Tickets: entradas.esteponamusicfest.com.

Villancicos

Estepona. 17 December, 7.30pm. Auditorio Casa de la Cultura.

Spanish carols with María Gómez, La Canastera.

Zambomba

Malaga. Various venues.

22 December. Manuel de la Curra. Plaza de la Merced.

23 December. Hermanas Alarcón. Soho, Calle Tomás Heredía.

Theatre and opera

Teatro Soho Caixa Bank

Malaga. Until 27 March.

The new theatrical production from the theatre is the Broadway musical Company starring Antonio Banderas. Tickets from El Corte Inglés.

Alice in Wonderland Musical

Marbella. 18 December, 8pm. Marbella Arena.

A musical adaptation of the Lewis Carrol book by Wonderland Espectáculos. For children 7 years and older. In Spanish. Tickets: https://marbellaarena.com/eventosma/alicia-en-el-pais-de-las-maravillas/

Charity

ARCH Christmas

Alharurín El Grande. 19 December.10am-4pm, Viño Borrego.

Christmas at the Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses with live music, food and drink (including vegan options, mulled wine and mince pies.) ARCH mascot Bonnie will be there for a photo shoot and Santa will be making an appearance in the afternoon. More information on Facebook: Centro Andalusi de Rescate de Caballos or www.horserescuespain.org

Charity run

Rincón de la Victoria. 26 December,12pm. Paseo Marítimo.

The IX San Silvestre y Kilómetro Solidario is in aid of the Asociación Rincón Contigo. To register: www.dorsalchip.es or between 10 and 11.30am on the morning of the run. 3€ per person.

Lectures and talks

National Museum lecture series

Gibraltar. Monthly at John Mackintosh Hall.

13 January, 7pm. Dr Jennifer Ballantine. “Two Gibraltars - the one that lies before him and the one that exists in his mind” (Mark Sanchez, Ruina): The convergence of the past upon Gibraltar’s fast changing topography.

17 February, 7pm. Professor Clive Finlayson: From the Pillars of Heracles to Jebel Tarik: Gibraltar from 800 BCE to 1462 CE.

17 March, 7pm. Dr Stewart Finlayson: Underworld.

21 April, 7pm. Dr Keith Bensusan: Ocean Wanderers, Near and Far. Seabirds throughout the World.

26 May, 7pm. Professor Geraldine Finlayson: Tales from the Gibraltar Museum.

Christmas Markets/Events

Choir concerts for Christmas

Almuñécar. 17 December, 8pm.

Coro Ciudad de Almuñécar at the Iglesia de la Encarnación.

Salobreña. 18 December, 8pm.

Coro Villa de Salobreña in the Iglesia de Ntra Señora del Rosario.

For more information: eucorax@hotmail.es or call: 689111352

Municipal Band Christmas

Vélez-Málaga. Various venues.

19 December, 12.30pm Plaza de Las Carmelitas, Triana.

19 December, 6pm Pub Sala Café Teatro.

Sweet Christmas Walk

Mijas Pueblo. 19 December, 4.30pm. Plaza Virgen de la Peña, 2.

Walk through the streets of Mijas, lit by festive lights and decorated with Christmas trees, and taste homemade and traditional sweets. Reservations and more information: mijassecrets@gmail.com

St Andrew's Christmas Services

Costa del Sol. Various venues.

19 December, 6pm. Avenida Nuestro Padre Jesus Cautivo 44, Los Boliches. Carol service followed by mince pies and cava.

24 December, 4pm. Cemetery Chapel, Alhaurín el Grande. Family communion.

24 December, 7pm. Iglesia de San Miguel, Calahaonda. Family communion.

25 December, 11.30am. Avenida Nuestro Padre Jesus Cautivo 44,Los Boliches. Christmas communion.

26 December, 11.30am. Cemetery Chapel, Alhaurín el Grande. Joint chaplaincy service.

Mercado Navideño

Estepona. From 17 December until 6 January. 6-11pm Mon-Thurs, 12pm-midight weekends and bank holidays. Gardens of the Parque Botánico-Orquidario.

Crafts, books and typical food items.

International Christmas Festival

Arroyo de la Miel. 17, 18, 19 December, from 1pm. Plaza de la Mezquita. Free.

International gastronomy, dance and music performances, typical products.

Jingle Bells Concert

Axarquía. Various venues.

18 December, 3pm. El Pianista del Carmen, Vélez-Málaga.

19 December, 6pm. Scirocco restaurant, Puente Don Manuel.

Christmas Band Concert

Estepona.18 December 8pm..

The municipal band will be playing traditional Christmas music including Christmas Fantasia, Schubert’s Ave María and some Spanish carols.

City Hall Christmas Fair

Gibraltar. 18 December, 10am-5pm.

Tickets 3€, under 12s are free. See Santa and get a small gift, 5€. Book your slot: www.buytickets.gi

ACE

Calahonda. 18 December, 7pm. Los Olivos Restaurant..

The ACE Dog Shelter will be holding its Annual Christmas Fundraiser at the Los Olivos Restaurant (in the commercial centre in Calahonda). With live entertainment from singer Laura Elen plus a Charity Auction with prizes donated by local businesses and ACE supporters. Tickets include a three-course meal with vegetarian options. Tickets: Los Olivos Restaurant, Ibex Insurance (Fuengirola) and Snack Attack (La Cala de Mijas). Call: 606145359 647647671

Concerts and Dance in the Park

Estepona. Gardens of the Parque Botánico-Orquidario.

17 December, 8pm. A Christmas concert by the group The Vintage Experience.

18 December, 8pm. Dance performance by the Martina Tessaro Dance School.

19 December. Mezzosoprano Clarice Williams performs Deseos de Navidad.

21 December. The international choir love To Sing.

22 December. Christmas concert with Noelia Quiñones and Jerry Erola.

30 December. Spanish carols with the Agrupación Musical Jesús Cautivo and the Christmas music Show with the Escuela de Artes Escénicas U-Talent!

Christmas Songs Concert

Vélez-Málaga. 18 December from 1pm. El Pianista del Carmen Bar.

Christmas carols and songs from the Jingle Belles, stalls selling Christmas gifts, crafts, food etc.

Christmas Concert

Vélez-Málaga. 18 December, 7pm. Convento de Las Carmelitas.

The Amigos de La Música Choir will be in concert.

Cristmas Market

Torre del Mar. 8, 19 December, Azucarera.

A grand Christmas Market in the Azucarera zone.

Choir Concert

Torre del Mar. 19 December, 1pm. Iglesia San Andrés.

A concert by the Coro Joven and Stella Maris choirs.

Choir Concert

Vélez-Málaga. 19 December, 8pm. Iglesia Convento San Francisco.

Performances by the Luz de Alba, Peña Axarquía, Trapiche, Almayate and Covadonga choirs.

Christmas Concert

Almuñécar. 19 December, 7pm. Casa de la Cultura. 15€.

The Orquesta de Cámara Mediterránea will be playing Vivaldi’s Winter (The Four Seasons), Piazzolla’s Autumn and Spring and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings. Tickets from the venue or www.bravoentradas.es

Magical Christmas Concert

Vélez-Málaga. 23 December, 7pm. Antiguo Hospital de San Juan de Dios. Free.

A Christmas concert with Dúo Zambra.

Three Kings Fiesta

Malaga. 3 January, 11am, 3pm.

In order to comply with Covid restrictions the fiesta will be split into two locations, Parque Litoral and Parque del Oeste.

Three Kings parades

Torremolinos. 4, 5 January.

The traditional Three Kings parade returns to the streets of Torremolinos.

Estepona. 5 January.

The parade will pass through the main streets of the town.

Nativity scenes

Malaga City Nativity Scenes

Bailén Miraflores. From 11 December until 5 January. Salón de Actos, Centro Social.

A classical nativity with biblical scenes covering around 25 square metres and with over 800 figures. The montage includes olive groves, houses, castles, rivers and fields as well as the birth of the baby Jesus.

Malaga Town hall. Until 6 January.

The Nativity Scene is set up in the patio of the town hall and can ve seen 10am-2pm and 5pm-9pm week days.

Diocese of Malaga Living Nativity Scene

Malaga. 17th in the afternoon, 18 December all day. Casa Diocesana Málaga..

Students from diocesan schools will interpret different passages from the Gospels telling the story of Jesus’ infancy. There will also be a bouncy castle, Royal Post Box, Christmas crafts and workshops as well as live music. Every year the organisers, with the help of the Children’s Oncology Volunteers (AVOI) collect toys and gifts for disadvantaged children.

Thyssen Museum Napolitan Nativity

Malaga. Until January. Patio de las Columnas, Museo Carmen Thyssen Málaga.

Archicofradía de los Dolores de San Juan have installed the traditional ‘Belén napolitano’ which is free to visit during the opening hours of the museum.

Christmas Nativity Scenes

Rincón de la Victoria.Until January. La Sala Mare Nostrum de La Cala del Moral.

The municipal nativity scene made by Agustín Gómez Fuentes

More ideas

Botanical Garden El Molino de Inca

Torremolinos. Jardín Botánico El Molino de Inca.

The site, which has been remodelled to make the gardens and facilities accessible to everyone, has now re-opened. The gardens cover 40,000 square metres of land and contain nearly a thousand plant species of which there are 150 varieties of palm. There are also several different species of birds, including some unique in Spain.

Ice Rink

Malaga. From 23 until 27 December. Caseta Municipal, Puerto de la Torre.

The 120 square-metre rink will be open 11am -2pm and 4-7pm.

International Magic Festival

Granada. Teatro Isabel la Católica.

26 December, 8pm. Magic Gala.

27 December, 12pm. Family Magic gala.

28, 29 December, Tues 8pm, Wed 6 and 9pm. International Christmas Magic.

30 December, 8pm. Concert for piano and playing cards.

Tickets: www.redentradas.com

www.festivalhocuspocus.com

Night Market with live music

Alcaucín. Every Friday and Wednesday from 7.30pm. Scirocco, Cruce de Periana, Puente de Don Manuel.

Live music at Luna Chill ecological and artesanal market. There is a children’s area and food and drinks are available. Musicians are invited to join in.

Friday activities for pensioners

Torremolinos. Palacio de Congresos.

Aimed at the older generation, Torremolinos Town Hall have announced the Viernes de Guateque which will take place once a month between 5pm and 9pm and will include a light afternoon tea and live music. Call: 952371486.

TIMS choir

Los Boliches. Wednesdays 7-9.30pm. St Andrew’s Church.

The choir has recently resumed rehearsals and would love to welcome new members. The International Music Society has an extensive repertoire singing excerpts from musical theatre, ballads, popular songs of yesteryear up to present times and also Christmas songs including some in German and Spanish as well as English. There are no auditions and the ability to read music Is less important than enthusiasm and commitment. Visit their Facebook page or their website :- www.timschoir.org call: 654891790.

Coral Coraxalia

Vélez-Málaga. Thursdays, September to June, 5.30-8pm. Casa Hermandad de la Cofradia de los Estudiantes, Plaza del Sastres.

The choir is welcoming new members call: 689111352 (Spanish) or 657951755 (English). Email: eucorax@hotmail.es

Las Luces del Botánico, Christmas Garden

Malaga. Until 9 January 2022, 6.30 - 9.30pm. Gates close at 11pm. Malaga Jardín Botánico La Concepción.

A two kilometre route around the gardens will be lit by over two million lights and accompanied by music. Some of the lights will be in the form of some of the fauna present in the garden such as owls and squirrels and some flora such as a huge ‘biznaga’ lighting up one of the lakes. There will also be illuminated silhouettes of king Alfonso XIII, Sissi Emperatriz and Queen Isabell II.

Family English Cemetery Days

Malaga. Saturdays, 10am-2pm. Avda de Pries, 1.

Are you looking for a family activity for Saturday mornings, which is fun, educational and in the open air? Book a family visit to the English Cemetery and they will provide a route to follow to discover some fascinating Malaga history, and games to play along the way - in both English and Spanish. Reserve a time slot on https://cementerioinglesmalaga.org/en under the “visits” tab. The entrance fee, (5€ per adult, 4€ per child) is payable on arrival and includes all materials for the games, which are adapted to all age groups. The English Cemetery was founded by the British Consul William Mark in 1831 at a time when non Catholics who died in Malaga had to be buried on the beach at night. An enthusiastic gardener, he also created a garden. The English Cemetery is now listed by the Junta de Andalucía as being of Cultural Interest and is maintained by a not for profit Foundation.

Lux Mundi

Torre del Mar. Mon and Wed 10am-1pm, Fridays, 11am - 1pm. Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre, Avda Moscatel. .

Friday coffee mornings, 11am, with coffee, tea or fruit juice with a piece of cake.

A boutique with a range of new and nearly new clothing and accessories and also a wide stock of second hand English books.

Christmas coffee morning. 17 December, 11am.

Taizé Prayer. 17 December, 7.45pm.San Andrés church. Taizé prayer is a monthly invitation to join in prayer. Send an email to be included in them: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org.

New Year celebration. 31 December, 12pm.Toasting to the New Year and grapes.

Catholic Mass in English. Every Saturday, 5pm at the Ecumenical Centre.

Fuengirola. Mondays to Fridays, 10am-1pm. Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre, C/Nueva 3.

The Boutique is open from Tuesday to Friday 10am to 1pm.

Trip to see Concepción gardens Malaga lit up. 21 December.Christmas illuminations in the botanical gardens. Departure times: Plaza de Toros 5.20pm and Feria Ground 5.15pm. Tickets: 27€ or with Friends of Lux Mundi card, 22€. More info call: 952474840 or email: luxmundif@gmail.com

Fitness Walk

Malaga. 8 January, 3pm. Check in at Torre Mónica, C/Pacífico.

The walk will proceeds anlong the Paseo Marítimo a distance of 5km approximately, returning to the starting point at around 4.40pm. Pets, push chairs or children under ten are not allowed. Pre-registration required 11€. Tee-shirts 5€. https://fitnesswalk.eu/ or email: info@fitnesswalk.eu