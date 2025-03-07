Listen to sacred and baroque music in the Axarquía

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:00 Compartir

The Liebre de Marzo (March hare) awakens from hibernation to begin its annual journey through the Axarquía taking classical music to four of the area's towns and villages this month.

The eleventh Festival de Música Sacra y Música Antigua begins in Frigiliana on Saturday 8 March and continues to Almáchar on Saturday 15, before travelling up to Cómpeta on 22 March and finally Periana on Saturday 29 March.

In Frigiliana the concert will be given by the Orquesta Barroca de Málaga and the programme is 'Mujeres compositoras del Barroco' (women composers of Baroque).

It is taking place on Saturday 8 March at the San Antonio de Padua church at 12:30 p.m.

In Almáchar the concert will be given by Fuoco Quartet with Mª Teresa García Molero playing the harpsichord on Saturday 15 March at the San Mateo Apóstol church at 12.30pm and the programme is entitled 'Viajeros del pasado' (travellers from the past).

In Cómpeta the concert is on Saturday 22 March with the Spinto Quartet at Nuestra Señora de la Asunción church at 12:30 p.m. The programme is Mozart's Requiem for a quartet.

Finally in Periana the Capilla de Música 'Maestro Iribarren will be performing on Saturday 29 March at the San Isidro Labrador church at 12:30pm.

All concerts are free of charge. For further information contact Ventana Abierta: www.ventana-abierta.es or by calling: 690 073 871.