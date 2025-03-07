Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A concert during a previous Liebre de Marzo festival. SUR
Listen to sacred and baroque music in the Axarquía
What to do

Listen to sacred and baroque music in the Axarquía

The Liebre de Marzo festival, now in its sixth year, is travelling to Frigiliana, Almáchar, Cómpeta and Periana

Jennie Rhodes

Axarquía

Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:00

The Liebre de Marzo (March hare) awakens from hibernation to begin its annual journey through the Axarquía taking classical music to four of the area's towns and villages this month.

The eleventh Festival de Música Sacra y Música Antigua begins in Frigiliana on Saturday 8 March and continues to Almáchar on Saturday 15, before travelling up to Cómpeta on 22 March and finally Periana on Saturday 29 March.

In Frigiliana the concert will be given by the Orquesta Barroca de Málaga and the programme is 'Mujeres compositoras del Barroco' (women composers of Baroque).

It is taking place on Saturday 8 March at the San Antonio de Padua church at 12:30 p.m.

In Almáchar the concert will be given by Fuoco Quartet with Mª Teresa García Molero playing the harpsichord on Saturday 15 March at the San Mateo Apóstol church at 12.30pm and the programme is entitled 'Viajeros del pasado' (travellers from the past).

In Cómpeta the concert is on Saturday 22 March with the Spinto Quartet at Nuestra Señora de la Asunción church at 12:30 p.m. The programme is Mozart's Requiem for a quartet.

Finally in Periana the Capilla de Música 'Maestro Iribarren will be performing on Saturday 29 March at the San Isidro Labrador church at 12:30pm.

All concerts are free of charge. For further information contact Ventana Abierta: www.ventana-abierta.es or by calling: 690 073 871.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  4. 4 Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
  5. 5 Foreign residents fight against non-biodegradable waste on the coast
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella
  8. 8 Mijas schoolchildren learn importance of correct waste management
  9. 9 Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
  10. 10 Cártama town hall continues remodelling of town centre streets

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Listen to sacred and baroque music in the Axarquía