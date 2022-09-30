Legends tribute season ends with Elvis and the Fab Four There will be a special tribute night to Elvis and the Beatles on Friday 7 October

The Festival of Legends cycle of summer concerts in the municipal auditorium in Benalmádena will come to a close on Friday 7 October with a special tribute night to the two biggest names in the history of world music.

The closing show will begin with the music of the King of rock and roll, which will be performed by Sun, a Malaga-based group who reproduce the iconic music of Elvis and his band.

Sun will recreate music from the Las Vegas shows, a period that demonstrates the electrifying power of Elvis on stage when performing hits such as I Just Can't Help Believing, The Wonder of You and Viva Las Vegas, among others.

The second group to take the stage is local Beatles tribute band, The Silver Beats. The group have built a large following due to their musicianship and ability to reproduce the antics of the Fab Four live on stage.

Their set will include the early songs of The Beatles, which invented the principles of today's music and made the Liverpudlian icons the most celebrated pop band of all time.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 9pm, cost 10€in advance, or 15€ at the door and can be reserved by calling 633647260, or see the Facebook page for Ocio Music.