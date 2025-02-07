Legends of music return to Benalmádena Costa for winter season

The Silver Beats will perform the early hits of The Beatles.

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:47 Compartir

The popular Festival of Legends cycle of tribute concerts returns to Benalmádena this month with its winter schedule of shows, which will take place until the end of March.

The tribute shows will offer a mixture of rock and roll, disco and pop music made famous by some of the greatest performers in the history of music.

Along with the professionalism of the musicians, the concerts stand out for elaborate stage shows that endeavour to recreate the performance of the original artistes.

The first of the concerts, all held in the Sala Atlántico of the Hotel Estival Torrequebrada, will present the best-known hits of Liverpool's, if not the world's, most famous group - The Beatles.

This show, on Sunday 16 February, is performed by Malaga band The Silver Beats, who have been recreating the fab-four's music for more than two decades.

Their show consists of some of the band's earlier hits, such as Love Me Do, A Hard Day's Night and Twist and Shout, among many.

Dressing in the classic Beatle's early-60s-style, the band uses replica instruments, and their unique mix of voice, guitar riffs and solid rhythm recreates the songs from one of modern music's most inspirational eras.

Those who are more in favour of McCartney's solo music will enjoy the Paul McCartney Tribute Show, which will take place the following Sunday (23 February). The concert will include some of the former Beatle's solo hits, along with chart-toppers from his time with Wings.

Future concerts in the series include tributes to Abba (9 March), Elvis (16 March), The Bee Gees (23 March) and Michael Jackson (30 March).

All shows start at 6pm (doors open 5pm) and tickets cost 20 euros in advance or 25 euros at the door.

Tickets can be obtained from the Ruben money exchange outlets and El Corte Inglés, online (www.evenbrite.com) or by phoning 633647260.