Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A previous Festival of Legends at the Benalmádena auditorium. SUR
Legendary music recreated during popular tribute festival in Benalmádena
Events

Legendary music recreated during popular tribute festival in Benalmádena

The Festival of Legends returns to the municipal auditorium from Friday 8 September until Saturday 21 October

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 25 August 2023, 20:17

Compartir

The municipal auditorium in Benalmádena Costa will end its summer agenda with the popular Festival of Legends, a cycle of concerts that will present tributes to some of rock and pop music's greatest performers. Organised by Ocio Music, the festival kicks off on Friday 8 September and will offer numerous concerts, along with children's and family shows until the grand finale concert on Saturday 21 October.

The festival will get going on Friday 8 September with a tribute to the iconic queen of rock, Tina Turner, whose raunchy stage antics and powerful voice will be recreated by The Tina Turner Tribute Band. The band will recreate Turner's most celebrated hits, as well as other classic songs by other legendary bands of the 80s, including Toto, Bon Jovi, Supertramp and The Eagles.

The music will continue the following night (Saturday 9) with a night dedicated to soul and Motown featuring the music of James Brown and Ray Charles, among others; while on Friday 15 September, there will be a concert presenting three bands offering good, old fashioned rock and roll. Along with the Buddy Holly Tribute Band, there will also be performances by The Howlin' Ramblers, and Mike Sánchez.

Fans of Freddie Mercury and Queen will enjoy The Show Must Go On, which will be staged on Saturday 16; while on Friday 22, a night dedicated to the sound of Las Vegas will offer top hits of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

Other highlights include tributes to Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder (Saturday 7 October); and a five-hour extravaganza dedicated to Paul McCartney and The Beatles, The Bee Gees, Cher and Cool and the Gang (14 October).

Other highlights include tributes to Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder (Saturday 7 October); and a five-hour extravaganza dedicated to Paul McCartney and The Beatles, The Bee Gees, Cher and Cool and the Gang (Saturday 14 October).

The festival will finish on Saturday 21 October with the show, Forever Whitney, a night dedicated to Whitney Houston, one of the top selling performers of all time.

Tickets are now on sale and are available on 633647, or from the Rubens Money Exchange outlets, Benalmádena town hall, or online - www.eventbrite.com

Tickets cost 20 euros in advance, or 25 euros on the night of the concert. There is a special price of 15 euros for residents of Benalmádena and senior citizens, with the exception of the concerts on 10 September, and on 21 October.

For more information, see the Ocio Music Facebook page.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British resident tied up, gagged, beaten and robbed in his home in Alhaurín el Grande
  2. 2 Estepona to create new central boulevard
  3. 3 Village delays start of feria after local couple killed in Malaga crash
  4. 4

    The controversial World Cup kiss
  5. 5 Defiant head of Spanish football Luis Rubiales stands his ground and refuses to step down
  6. 6 'He should go now': Angry reaction after Luis Rubiales refuses to resign as head of Spanish football
  7. 7 Watch the moment a flamingo surprised beachgoers on the south coast of Spain
  8. 8 Spanish fishing boat stopped by Gibraltar police ignites war of words
  9. 9 Axarquía festival offers a multicultural journey through time
  10. 10 Elizabeth Zeder: From the city of grunge to the Serranía de Ronda

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad