Legendary music recreated during popular tribute festival in Benalmádena

The municipal auditorium in Benalmádena Costa will end its summer agenda with the popular Festival of Legends, a cycle of concerts that will present tributes to some of rock and pop music's greatest performers. Organised by Ocio Music, the festival kicks off on Friday 8 September and will offer numerous concerts, along with children's and family shows until the grand finale concert on Saturday 21 October.

The festival will get going on Friday 8 September with a tribute to the iconic queen of rock, Tina Turner, whose raunchy stage antics and powerful voice will be recreated by The Tina Turner Tribute Band. The band will recreate Turner's most celebrated hits, as well as other classic songs by other legendary bands of the 80s, including Toto, Bon Jovi, Supertramp and The Eagles.

The music will continue the following night (Saturday 9) with a night dedicated to soul and Motown featuring the music of James Brown and Ray Charles, among others; while on Friday 15 September, there will be a concert presenting three bands offering good, old fashioned rock and roll. Along with the Buddy Holly Tribute Band, there will also be performances by The Howlin' Ramblers, and Mike Sánchez.

Fans of Freddie Mercury and Queen will enjoy The Show Must Go On, which will be staged on Saturday 16; while on Friday 22, a night dedicated to the sound of Las Vegas will offer top hits of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.

Other highlights include tributes to Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder (Saturday 7 October); and a five-hour extravaganza dedicated to Paul McCartney and The Beatles, The Bee Gees, Cher and Cool and the Gang (Saturday 14 October).

The festival will finish on Saturday 21 October with the show, Forever Whitney, a night dedicated to Whitney Houston, one of the top selling performers of all time.

Tickets are now on sale and are available on 633647, or from the Rubens Money Exchange outlets, Benalmádena town hall, or online - www.eventbrite.com

Tickets cost 20 euros in advance, or 25 euros on the night of the concert. There is a special price of 15 euros for residents of Benalmádena and senior citizens, with the exception of the concerts on 10 September, and on 21 October.

For more information, see the Ocio Music Facebook page.