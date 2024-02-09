Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Olive oil tasting (in English) at last year’s Molienda. J. Rhodes
Learn about the Axarquía&#039;s &#039;liquid gold&#039; with tour in English
Learn about the Axarquía's 'liquid gold' with tour in English

Places are limited for the Molienda de Riogordo event taking place on Saturday 17 February

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Riogordo

Friday, 9 February 2024, 18:59

Find out all about millennial olive trees and the process of producing the Axarquía’s ‘liquid gold’ at a tour given in English by Riogordo’s olive oil cooperative on Saturday 17 February.

The day will start at 10am with a guided tour of the cooperative, followed by a typical miller’s breakfast of olive oil and bread. Then there’ll be a walk through nearby olive groves with the opportunity to photograph and learn more about the ancient olive trees.

Olive oil expert and official taster for the tasting panel of Priego de Cordoba Denomination of Origin products, José Antonio Torres, will be giving a talk in English about olive oil and Daniel Garcia Peinado, famous for being ‘the extra virgin olive oil (AOVE) chef’, will then give a demonstration of cooking with the oil.

The event is free but places are limited, so reservations must be made by email: lamoliendariogordo@gmail.com or via the Facebook page: La Molienda de Riogordo.

For Spanish speakers La Molienda de Riogordo is taking place on 23, 24 and 25 February with tours, tastings and other activities.

