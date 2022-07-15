Kenny Garrett to headline Almuñécar’s Jazz en la Costa The festival will run from 19 to 24 July in the El Majuelo park with Makaya McCraven, Michael Portal, Julio Mulato Astatke and José James performing

The thirty-fifth Jazz en la Costa festival will begin on Tuesday 19 July in Almuñécar's El Majuelo park (Granada province), with drummer Makaya McCraven, one of the most interesting names on the new jazz scene. He will be performing tracks from his latest album, Deciphering the Message (Blue Note, 2021), which is influenced by Art Blakey, Horace Silver, Hank Mobley, Kenny Burrell and Eddie Gale.

Wednesday 20 July is a unique opportunity to enjoy Julio Mulato Astatke and on Thursday 21 July jazz, R&B and Afro-Cuban music will fill the park with the original sound of Daymé Arocena; billed as one of the most exciting young artists on Cuba's contemporary music scene. She will be performing songs from her latest album Sonocardiograma, which premiered at the Jazz Plaza Festival in Havana.

On Friday 22nd, Kenny Garrett - a Grammy Award winner and honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music in Boston who has collaborated with Miles Davis, Art Blakey, Chick Corea and Pat Metheny - will be taking to the stage. Garrett is considered as one of the most important saxophonists in modern jazz.

Michel Portal will be performing on Saturday 24 July and is considered a legend of European jazz. The French composer, clarinetist, saxophonist and bandoneon player will perform for the first time in Almuñécar along with his quartet which includes the pianist Bojan Z.

On Sunday, 24 July jazz and soul singer José James will close the festival. He will be returning to Almuñécar, after his successful performance in 2019. This time he will be presenting his new album: No Beginning No End 2 (2021).

For more information and tickets visit the festival website: www.jazzgranada.es