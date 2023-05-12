Jazz and world music festival brings virtuoso musicians to Sohail Castle Part of the Marenostrum Fuengirola cultural calendar, the event will take place on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 June

Tony Bryant Fuengirola

The Sohail Jazz and World Music Festival will make a welcome return to the stage in the grounds of Sohail Castle in Fuengirola on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 June. The two-day festival, part of the Marenostrum summer cultural calendar, will bring together some of the most influential musicians on the European jazz circuit, including Moisés P. Sánchez, who will perform on the Friday.

Described as a musician without borders, Sánchez is recognised as one of the top jazz pianists on the Spanish and European music scene. With a combination of diverse influences, which include Bach, Beethoven and Stravinsky, his music goes far beyond the boundaries of jazz. The musician and composer, as well as Latin Grammy nominee, has enjoyed an active 20-year career, performing at top venues and festivals all over Europe, working with Plácido Domingo and Chano Domínguez, among others. He will be joined on stage for two numbers in Fuengirola by jazz singer Cristina Mora.

Miryam Latrece, whose intimate style fuses tradition, popular music and folklore, will also perform on the Friday night. Born in Madrid in 1991, the singer-songwriter developed her passion for music and dance at a very early age. In 2008, she joined the well-known underground band Akatupower, with whom she recorded two CDs and performed at numerous jazz festivals, although she decided to pursue a solo career in 2013.

American virtuoso

Saturday 3 June sees Maureen Choi Quartet take to the stage. A virtuoso American violinist, composer and leader of the quartet, Choi has won several international violin competitions. She began playing at the age of five and has since played as a soloist across Australia, Asia, Europe and North America, as well as collaborating with established musicians like the double bassist Rodney Whitaker; the award-winning American singer-songwriter, Josh Groban; and the Chicago rapper Kanye West, among others.

She will be followed by Lucía and Horacio Fumero, father and daughter of a musical saga that weaves ties between jazz and popular music.

Master of the double bass, Horacio Fumero settled in Barcelona in 1983, and began performing with the Catalan pianist Tete Montoliu, along with a long list of other celebrated Spanish jazz musicians. He has participated in more than fifty recording projects and is considered one of the greatest double bass players in Spain. He began performing with his daughter, who received the Spanish Jazz Award in 2022, when she returned from studying piano at the Rotterdam Conservatory.

Tickets, which cost 27.50 per night, are available from www.marenostrumfuengirola.com. A ticket for both nights costs 44 euros.

Concerts begin at 8pm.